ITEM: Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux reports a presumed case of coronavirus at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
ITEM: Mansfield’s Covid-19 task force reports a presumed case in that town.
ITEM: A worker at the unified parish of St. Mark’s, St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart churches in North Attleboro tested positive for the virus leading to the self-quarantine of parish workers until March 24, the local priest wrote in a letter to the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish community.
Each of these reports is a little bit different. They are specific to varying degrees. That is by design.
Among the many unknowns about the pandemic is how to handle the releasing of information to the public.
Just about always the victim is not identified to protect their privacy, as required by law. If general information is released that can be reassuring. Or it could be alarming if someone discovers they have been exposed to someone else who later was found to have the virus.
Standard practice is to try to privately identify as many of the contacts of the person with the virus as possible and inform those people so they can seek testing if they come down with flu symptoms.
In the North Attleboro case above, the priest was as specific as he could be in the letter to the entire parish community. No doubt church staff and parishioners they came in contact with are on alert for flu symptoms.
In the Mansfield case, the Covid-19 Task Force reported in a press release only that a local person had tested positive. It did not include any information about how the person might have contracted the disease or anything that would enable someone to know whether they had reason to be concerned.
In the Sturdy Memorial Hospital case, what information that was released came from the mayor, not the hospital itself, although Sturdy may have intended to go public later.
Because Mayor Heroux is a member of the hospital’s board of directors, he had access to an internal memo and posted it on his Facebook page.
Sturdy President and CEO Joe Casey said his first priority was notifying Sturdy staff. “I owe that to the employees,” he told The Sun Chronicle Tuesday. He lauded the workers, saying, “I’m so impressed with how they are carrying out their tasks each day in the face of this crisis.”
Casey did provide some details, walking the thin line between maintaining confidentiality and looking out for the community as a whole.
He said the person with the virus lived in an assisted living home, but would not say which home or what town it is in. He also said the hospital had tested 10 more inpatients and was awaiting those results.
Besides patient confidentiality laws, there is good reason not to disclose too much identifying information about victims of this or any other disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points outs in its far-reaching coronavirus guidelines that doing so can lead to social stigma “for example towards Chinese or other Asian Americans or people who were in quarantine.” Coronavirus originated in China.
Fear of being stigmatized can cause people not to report symptoms and not to get tested, thereby possibly infecting someone else and jeopardizing their own health.
One last note: The state health department’s 24-hour hotline — call 2-1-1 — says all calls are confidential. The essential thing is to stem the spread of coronavirus.
