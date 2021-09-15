When it comes to getting vaccinated you’re doing well, Attleboro. The COVID-19 vaccination rate is up there. It could be better but it’s not bad now.
Massachusetts has the second highest vaccination rate in the country — Vermont is first — and that’s without a mandate comparable to President Biden’s nationwide plan.
Reporter George W. Rhodes has been tracking various local statistics since the pandemic began. He reported in the Sept. 11-12 Weekend Edition that the total of fully vaccinated residents in the 10 communities The Sun Chronicle covers is 61 percent.
The range for the week ending Sept. 9 was from 50 percent in Rehoboth to 74 percent in Wrentham. Attleboro’s percentage was 57 percent, close to the middle of the pack.
Those figures need to be viewed in context. They’re the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated. The rate would be higher if the percentages were based on the number who got the first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines but not the second.
A person is considered partially vaccinated if they didn’t get the second dose of those vaccines even though studies have shown one dose provides robust protection against COVID-19. (Those who got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are considered fully vaccinated. Booster shots are expected to be coming for all the vaccinated.)
Another consideration is that the population figures in the statistics provided by the state include children 11 and younger who are not eligible to be vaccinated in the first place. Exclude that group from the calculation and the percentages go up.
Back in the real world, there is still reason for concern, as Dr. Brian Patel, chief of Emergency Services and Associate Chief Quality Officer of Sturdy Memorial Hospital, wrote in a guest column in the Sept. 7 edition.
He cited the outstanding Massachusetts vaccination rate but also the fact that Bristol County lags the state average, running about 60 percent for those who got at least one dose compared to “well over 70 percent” in other counties.
Combine that with the surge in cases due to the highly infectious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus and the result is a heartbreaking caseload in Sturdy, the community hospital serving the entire area.
Patel was candid about this. He wrote that there are 17 to 25 COVID patients in the hospital each day. Of those in the intensive care unit 83 percent are on ventilators which is an extreme form of treatment. And of those who need to be in intensive care literally 100 percent had not been vaccinated.
Patel said that statistics consistently show that being vaccinated is proven protection against the virus.
“In Massachusetts less than 1 percent of fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, even less have required hospitalization and significantly less have died,” he wrote. Every weekly boost to the vaccination rate reduces transmission of the virus and the family tragedies that ensue.
Patel encouraged those who don’t want to get vaccinated to talk with their family doctor or “other medical experts to better understand the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and to avoid the misinformation being spread throughout various social media outlets.”
He went on to note that it’s easier than ever to get vaccinated.
For instance, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies offer scheduled and walk-in appointments and Sturdy Memorial Associates will be offering walk-in clinics in the area, he wrote.
So persuading someone to get vaccinated or get their second shot could well be tantamount to saving a life — or two, or three.
(0) comments
