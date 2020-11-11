I hope by now the celebrations of President Trump’s ignominious defeat have died down along with the gloating of Biden backers in the media (the majority of pundits at the big papers and TV networks).
I also hope Trump has conceded and the Republican Party has been chastened sufficiently to work with the Democrats.
The former is more likely than the latter. But that’s just the way it is in politics. It’s oh so satisfying to revel in victory and so tempting to take it too far, i.e. “Saturday Night Live.”
The attitude now is plainly, don’t get mad, get even. That’s what I expect from Trump who cares only about winning and not a whit about little things like governing or ideology. (Note to self: Watch the sarcasm.)
We may literally have four more years of Trump, just not “President Trump.” He’s forming a political action committee and may start his own network, “Trump TV” presumably. Expect those annoying fundraising appeals to keep popping up on your screen, like forever.
He intends to be the perpetual head of the Republican Party. He’ll probably resume rallies across the country, especially in battleground states. He’ll work in various ways to get more Republicans into Congress in the 2022 midterm elections and to flip the battleground states back in the presidential race in 2024.
Will he have the clout? Joe Biden may have gotten more popular votes, but Donald Trump got 71 million. That’s a figure with huge implications. It’s also a number that dwarfs the attendance at his campaign rallies. Lots and lots of regular people voted for Trump.
Will he run again then? Who’s to say. A lot can happen in four years. Biden may be whipsawed by the factions in the Democratic Party. Maybe Kamala Harris will be the Democratic candidate. Trump’s base could expand, not whither. That’s what had the establishment and the elite wringing their hands and warning about the end of democracy as we know it even before the election.
Another thing to keep in mind is the hunger for power. After Donald Trump — he who never ran for office before — it’s safe to say just about every member of Congress now looks at the White House and says, silently, “Why not me?”
And then you have the Republicans who still wield power — I’m thinking of Senate President Mitch McConnell — who’ll use every means possible to thwart the Democrats. Witness the battle over the last Supreme Court nominee.
So, how did the country end up this way? For one thing it has been coming on for a long time as a result of rising inequality that benefited metro areas and shortchanged the heartland.
Then there is social change reflected in Black Lives Matter, #Me Too, Medicare for all, climate change, immigration, abortion rights, voter suppression, etc. And I haven’t even mentioned the coronavirus which seems as much political as medical.
There has always been a liberal and a conservative side to issues that fall to government, but there hasn’t always been a national coalescing of factions. That was brought on by social media and the general nationalization of politics.
I blame Democrats more than Republicans for this, maybe because I am a progressive. Democrats invited their doom in 2016 when they openly dismissed the growing resistance and anger of the red states, failed to invest in the economy, and miscalculated about the promise of “changing demographics.”
To urban Democratic states the rest of the United States was “flyover country.” Unfortunately that attitude lingers. It’s just not openly talked about any more.
Biden has achieved his ambition to be elected president on the third try. I imagine he wishes he’d won back in 1988 and 2008.
