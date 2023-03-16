March is Women’s History Month. Fine, you say. Not so fast.
When you look into it you discover that Women’s History Month was declared only in 1987 when Congress passed a law designating March as the time to honor those who worked for women’s rights, according to the National Women’s History Museum.
It has only been since 1995 that presidents have issued a national proclamation declaring March of each year Women’s History Month. Well, at least this “tradition” began before the 2000s.
I’m being snide because you would think Women’s History Month would go back decades, if not centuries, since women have been fighting for equal rights for a long, long time.
With a few exceptions, the pioneers worked largely in obscurity, pushing against the headwinds of male dominance and cultural norms. “That’s a job for a man,” is the kind of thing women were told routinely and condescendingly.
Now, you’re right to wonder why I, a white Anglo-Saxon male, feel entitled to write about women’s history. Perhaps it’s because I’m thinking of my wife, daughters, sisters, and other family members, and because discrimination against women continues today.
I see that in the maddening ill treatment of my female family members and particularly in national politics where there is a resurgence of paternalism, to put it nicely.
I’m not going to go paddling through those political swamps. Instead I want to tell you about a highly intelligent, productive and successful woman of the 19th century you probably never heard of.
Sarah Josepha Hale was both a writer and an editor. At the same time she deliberately limited her efforts to advance women’s rights through self-censorship. That makes her story at once inspiring and depressing.
Hale “was one of the most influential women of the nineteenth century, yet she is all but forgotten in ours,” writes author Melanie Kirkpatrick in her 2021 book, “Lady Editor: A Biography.” Kirkpatrick is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and a former deputy editor of the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page.
Sarah Hale was “editor of two popular periodicals,” Kirkpatrick continues. They were the Ladies Magazine, “a serious intellectual journal and the first successful magazine for women,” and Godey’s Lady’s Book, “the most widely circulated magazine of the pre-Civil War period.”
Out of necessity, Hale turned to writing for many different publications, supported herself after a family tragedy, and became the editor of the Ladies Magazine, which was based in Boston.
She was successful there and went on to become nationally influential through Godey’s Lady’s Book, which was based in Philadelphia, “the publishing capital of the country since the late 17th century,” Kirkpatrick writes. Louis Godey was the publisher; Hale was the editor.
Hale had many causes. She promoted educational opportunities for women including the start of women’s colleges. She wanted women to help create a unique American culture after the original 13 British colonies won their independence and became states.
She also waged a decades-long campaign to have the president declare a nationwide Thanksgiving holiday, which Abraham Lincoln did in 1863 and successive presidents have done ever since.
While maintaining women and men were intellectual equals, she believed they should work in separate spheres, home and children for women; work and civic leadership for men.
Distressingly, she drew a line at suffrage, knowing she had more influence by not calling outright for women to be able to vote.
Instead Hale “laid the foundation for the women’s suffrage movement of the post-Civil War period and the feminist revolution of the mid-twentieth century,” author Kirkpatrick writes.
Her book illustrates how people are products of their times and change comes slowly, but there can also be regression as we’ve seen in the last few years.
I’m hopeful that won’t continue because there are some people who want to restore a patriarchy even if the majority — men as well as women — want to see women’s rights protected and furthered.
That’s in the interests of both, for individuals, couples and families.
And that is a theme that could rightly be the focus of the next several Women’s History Months.