When I was going out for a haircut one day last month I was hoping to see a protest that was promised that morning for downtown Wrentham, meaning the intersection of Routes 140 and 1A.
Alas, I was too late.
The protest was about the new face mask policy at King Philip Regional High School. A group of parents said they would be marching to the school, about a 10-minute walk from the center of town, and demonstrating as students and staff arrived.
It was not the kind of demonstration you might see in Boston, Providence or on a college campus. In fact if police said they estimated the crowd at five, they would have been totally accurate, based on the photo by Sun Chronicle photographer Mark Stockwell that was published in newspaper on Nov. 18. No wonder I missed the show.
While the demonstration was smallish and I did not care for the Fox-friendly slogans on the homemade signs, I think it was overall a good thing that parents cared enough to stage a protest. Maybe it will lead to more citizens getting involved in school and town affairs.
The objections to KP mask policies also interested me. Julie Barrett, a Wrentham resident, acted as a spokesperson. She was quoted in an advance, front-page story on the demonstration by Sun Chronicle reporter Tom Reilly. (“King Philip parents plan mask protest in Wrentham,” Nov. 17).
Barrett said she and some other parents thought it unfair that their unvaccinated children were forced to wear masks when they had natural immunity from having gotten COVID-19.
Fully vaccinated students and staff were allowed to be in school without masks beginning Nov. 15 under state guidelines.
Superintendent Paul Zinni was Johnny-on-the-spot in trying to relieve most students of having to wear masks. The state education department has ordered schools to require masks until 80 percent of students and staff are fully vaccinated.
At that point, which KPRHS reached Nov. 8, Zinni requested the necessary waiver and directed that the mask mandate be dropped a week later. At the same time he reminded parents that unvaccinated students had to wear masks. (Masks are also still required on school buses, for student athletes and coaches when they are in the building, in the nurse’s office, and for visitors and vendors in the school.)
The new policy rankled Barrett who complained the requirement was discriminatory and counter to parents’ rights. She maintained her children had natural immunity from having gotten and gotten over COVID-19 and that masks are ineffective. Barrett has a freshman and a sophomore at KP High.
The protest signs they carried in the march bore rightwing slogans that seek to flip liberal watch words like “choice” and “segregation” on their head. The signs included, “My child, my choice,” “Education not segregation,” “Freedom not force,” and “The new symbols of tyranny” with a drawing of a hypodermic needle and face mask.
Lost in the effort to nationalize a local and state school matter is the fact that natural immunity is considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection to be inferior to vaccination and the wearing of masks.
Meanwhile, The Associated Press reported last week that Republican lawmakers around the country have taken up the natural immunity cause to try to undermine vaccine mandates and weaken Democratic candidates.
Thankfully it’s not going to work in Massachusetts where the mask mandate in schools has been extended to Jan. 15 as COVID cases rise.
KP can be proud that it reached the 80 percent vaccination rate. Disgruntled parents should give more attention to protecting vulnerable people and helping the local schools. If they won’t get vaccinated they should at least support mask wearing.
