It’s the day after the midterms and one of the biggest issues on the ballot — Question 1 about income tax rates — has either won or lost.
The referendum was widely endorsed, including by The Sun Chronicle, but it was not necessarily on its way to victory as I sat down last week to write this day-after column.
That is the local connection to previous statewide anti-tax campaigns which go all the way back to 1980 and — does this ring a bell? — Proposition 2 1/2.
The local connection is Francis “Chip” Faulkner, a Norfolk native, president of the Class of 1963 at King Philip Regional High School, longtime resident of Wrentham (and later Attleboro). He was well known to conservative politicians and his memory was honored in 2020 by placement of a bench and plaque in the lobby of KPRHS.
Faulkner was the No. 2 person in Citizens for Limited Taxation which was led by tax foe Barbara Anderson for 35 years. She was a media personality and an indefatigable campaigner against a graduated income tax, but she also could make people laugh.
She told The Boston Globe in 1994, “There are three reasons to oppose the grad tax: One, you can’t trust the Legislature; two, it’s bad for the economy; and three, you can’t trust the Legislature.”
Anderson died in 2016 and Faulkner in 2019, but their legacy lives on.
This year’s “millionaires tax” vote came 28 years after the last comparable effort to amend the state Constitution to raise taxes. Before that there were four attempts, in 1962, 1968, 1972 and 1976, all of which were landslide losses.
Question 1 was said to apply to 26,000 households, or less than one percent of taxpayers, and the estimated proceeds of $2 billion was ostensibly directed to education and transportation improvements.
It’s important to note that 1980’s Proposition 2 1/2 ballot question was aimed at property taxes, not income taxes. It is still in effect. It caps the amount of taxes a community can levy on homes and businesses, but it also includes safety valves which allow individual communities to pass “overrides” to raise taxes.
Proposition 2 1/2 also allows cities and towns to set different real estate tax rates for homeowners and businesses, something the Attleboro City Council voted to do last week.
This is the kind of nitty-gritty municipal finance that Chip Faulkner got into. Proposition 2 1/2 was only one of CLT’s undertakings. He and Barbara Anderson were drivers of successful efforts to repeal a state income tax surtax and defeat a “temporary” state income tax rollback which was not what it seemed.
As for the 1994 campaign against a graduated income tax they had the support of Republican Gov. William Weld, who skewered the proposal with a famous one-liner: “I majored in classics and I think I know a Trojan horse when I see one.”
Weld won re-election that year with 71 percent of the vote while the grad tax proposal lost by almost as much, 69.6 percent.
The current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, was a Weld protégé and served in his administration. Baker did not take a firm stand on Question 1, saying only, “I don’t think we should be raising taxes.” But in eulogizing Barbara Anderson in 2016, he credited her with moving Massachusetts from the sixth-heaviest taxed state to 36th.
The vote on Question 1 says a lot about state politics and the politicking to come for the presidential election of 2024.