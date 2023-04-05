How would you like to know what Donald Trump is thinking before almost anyone else in town? You’d be the go-to person for your circle of friends, whether liberal or conservative.
I’m going to tell you how to do this. It’s not easy but neither is it particularly hard. It’s a tool for political activists and journalists and it’s available to the general public.
It’s also hugely influential because it’s about the former president who holds great sway over the conservative movement and all the other candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
Assuming this prospect appeals to you here’s what you want to do:
Read The New York Times. You can subscribe to the paper or you can (I hope) find it at your local library. But subscribing is best. You’re already reading The Sun Chronicle. What’s one more newspaper subscription.
Certainly, you can read a lot about Trump, or Joe Biden for that matter, in any paper or major media outlet.
What distinguishes the Times is that it has a reporter who has a direct line to the ex-president. She reports not only on what Trump is saying but what he’s “thinking.” She’s able to write about what Trump’s motivations and intentions are and how they fit in with his past actions, going back decades.
You will find articles about Trump regularly in the Times because the election calendar is filled with events that will probably dictate the Republican side of the ballot, which will influence party politics at the state and even local level.
Specifically, what you’re looking for in the Times are articles by Maggie Haberman.
Who? you say. Haberman is a veteran Times reporter who has covered Trump for years and in whom he sometimes confides. After his loss to Joe Biden in 2020, she wrote a book about him.
This is the Times’s tagline for her: “Maggie Haberman is a senior political correspondent and the author of ‘Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.’ She was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for reporting on President Trump’s advisers and their connections to Russia.”
Haberman is a controversial figure herself. The New Yorker profiled her in January, author Katy Waldman asking rhetorically, “Is she, in fact, ‘friendly’ to Trump’s people? Or is she simply good at her job — a job that requires her, at times, to win the trust of the untrustworthy.”
You have to read a Haberman story closely and all the way through to glean insights into the current behavior of the former president.
Look for unattributed references to Trump’s thinking, his motivations and what “people close to Trump” are saying about the Mar-a-Lago man who wants ever so badly to win a second term in 2024. Chances are this is material Haberman contributed to the story.
I use the word contributed because there are almost always multiple bylines on a Haberman story. The other writer typically provides the background on some aspect of a Trump controversy, such as his postings on “Truth Social,” his social media platform, while Haberman writes about Trump’s “thinking.”
You don’t have to be a mindreader to know what the former president is doing or trying to do, thanks to the fact Haberman can reach Trump on the phone, and vice versa. You just have to analyze a Haberman story.
You’ll be a day or two ahead of readers of other papers and miles ahead of people who aren’t following the political news of the day. Now, how do you take advantage of that?