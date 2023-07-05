So this is what it has come to. The town of Mansfield, emblematic of small-town America, has recently seen:
The arrest of a 60-year-old resident for allegedly stealing a gay pride sign off Norton Town Common. Thomas Callan faces charges regarding the theft of the sign and was described by police as a person “who does not recognize the authority of the government.”
He told the judge at his arraignment last Monday, “I’m not a threat to anyone or society.” Not necessarily. Others espousing this “sovereign citizen” philosophy have been deemed a serious threat to society. I will return to this.
An attempt to make it possible for citizens to remove appointed officials from office fizzled at the recent Mansfield town meeting. The proponents of the article were ostensibly targeting library trustees who were prepared to fight attempts at book banning.
Regular letter writer Aldo Ferrario of Mansfield called out a former selectman, Oliver Kozlowski, for pushing the causes of the far right. Kozlowski lost a race for re-election a couple of years ago but apparently “didn’t get the message,” Ferrario said in a letter to The Sun Chronicle June 23, (“Former Mansfield official’s ideas are radical, right wing”). “In my humble opinion, his only agenda is to bring chaos to our peaceful town,” Ferrario wrote.
Amateur militia
It was the Fourth of July holiday weekend two years ago when a group of heavily armed men were discovered by a state trooper in an Interstate 95 North rest stop in Wakefield in the middle of the night. The trooper called for backup and both sides of the highway were shut down in what became a 10-hour standoff.
After negotiations, 11 members of the group Rise of the Moors, which was based in Pawtucket, gave up their weapons and were taken into custody. Besides Rhode Island, club members were from New York and Michigan. Shortly after the arrests, the group filed a defamation and discrimination suit against the state police and media.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge John McConnell Jr. threw out the suit, ruling that federal courts must allow the states to carry out “the important and necessary task of enforcing laws against socially harmful conduct …”
What has happened recently in Mansfield is the kind of thing that has infected communities, big and small, in various spots across the country.
The rise of the right wing has paralleled the rise of Donald Trump. Trump’s increasingly radical statements — most recently on abortion — have propelled his candidacy for president in 2024 and distressingly moved the whole Republican Party further to the right.
That’s how a little burg like Mansfield ends up with a 60-year-old local resident facing charges of stealing gay pride signs in the town next door. That’s not the kind of headline most residents want to see.
It’s up to the leaders of the community to stay vigilant about threats to those who are marginalized and to expose the hidden agendas that are more and more common today.