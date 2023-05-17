Now that the pandemic has been declared over it’s time to decide who was hurt most by it (because let’s face it, nobody was helped by it).
Well, the poor were hurt, as usual. The unhealthy including those whose virus turned into long COVID-19 and are still coping with symptoms. Those who foolishly refused to get vaccinated.
The elderly who were the most likely to die from the disease or its complications. Those who died because of pre-existing conditions and couldn’t be saved by, for instance, ventilator tubes.
Then there were the people who got COVID-19 and got over it. The egocentrics among them declared their physical superiority. Some claimed to have natural immunity. They refused to wear masks and get tested. And some paid a terrible price for this when family members or friends got COVID-19 and died.
One of the safer places to be during the pandemic was a doctor’s office where patients and staff were required to wear masks, where people sometimes had to prove they had been vaccinated, and where nearly everyone was super health conscious.
Hospitals seemed to be among the safest places. I never got COVID-19, but I did spend a week in a hospital for something else, and I made many trips to hospitals as an outpatient. Being cautious, I always wore a mask, tried to remember to keep my distance from others, sanitized my hands frequently, and so on.
I’ll soon be getting the new vaccine the federal government is promoting and is recommending for those who are in the vulnerable population, which I am.
With this background — call it paranoia if you want — and my reading about the pandemic, I found myself particularly sympathetic to doctors, nurses and others working in hospitals or in medical practices.
They, presumably, had taken all the right precautions, but they were also exposed to the sickest, most contagious patients.
On top of that there were other stresses from their work, just as has been the case in myriad jobs and work environments.
A couple of recent media notes:
From the Washington Post on April 22: “The astonishing casualties from COVID-19 — more than 1 million lives lost in the United States and nearly 7 million globally — led to exhaustion, burnout and trauma, as well as infection and deaths among front-line workers.”
From the Boston Globe on March 20: “Hospitals in Massachusetts are asking the state for financial wiggle room as they contend with staffing challenges, including the $1.5 billion spent last year hiring temporary labor — mostly nurses — to fill in during the pandemic.”
And not surprisingly the problem goes beyond the pandemic to the political.
Ricardo Nulla, a Texas internist, wrote in the New York Times March 9, “Patients are burned out. Nurses are leaving the profession. Doctors are demoralized…I suggest we hold a national referendum on health care. Americans should vote yea or nay on a system that provides basic health care for all.
Ah, universal health care, one of the touchstones of the left-right divide.
I would love to see it, though I very much doubt it will come to pass, no matter whether we have a Democrat or a Republican in the White House after next year’s election.
I’ll be satisfied if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just keep the vaccines updated, make them available, and have a better response in place for the next pandemic.