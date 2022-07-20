The Industrial Revolution is said to have begun in America with Slater Mill in Pawtucket in 1790. Since then, the United States has grown into the most prosperous country in the world.
The impact of that is so great — and so obvious — that it is taken for granted. There’s no reason it won’t continue forever, no matter the upheavals of today. Right?
Afraid not. If the U.S. economy collapses it won’t be the first such case. Can you guess what country I’m thinking of? It’s in the Western Hemisphere, has a large land mass, a long coastline, major cities. And it’s a pitiful shell of its former self.
The country is Argentina, on the eastern coast and southern tip of South America. I knew Argentina was a poor country. I didn’t know it was once rich. For that I’m indebted to Stephen Kinzer who wrote about the causes of that decline in The Boston Globe a couple of weeks ago.
A former reporter for The New York Times and an author, Kinzer is a contributing columnist for the Globe and other papers. He is a senior fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University.
His column, “Yes, there is such a thing as a formerly developed country,” ran in the Globe July 5.
His theme was that not only can a prosperous country devolve into a poor country but that the reasons for this are well known and similar in many respects to those debated in the United States today.
Kinzer wrote, “A key factor in Argentina’s decline was the weakening of political institutions. Venal leaders were able to twist the government to their will. Checks and balances stopped working. Central to this institutional collapse was the decline of the Supreme Court. It became a pawn of the powerful …”
Argentina’s heyday began in the late 1800s. “By 1913 it was one of the world’s 10 richest countries,” Kinzer wrote. It was a “great exporter,” but adopted protectionist trade laws.
It consumed its wealth and failed to invest in education. Ruler Juan Domingo Peron, who came to power in 1946, blamed the problems on foreigners. After that came “decades of electoral fraud, corrupt presidents, military coups and spasms of brutal repression,” Kinzer wrote.
The legacy was a 70 percent inflation rate in 2021 which led to massive street protests in Buenos Aires.
In academic circles today Argentina is sometimes referred to as the world’s only formerly developed country.
A question in my mind is whether the United States is in the early stages of an upheaval that will last for decades and eventually undermine the economy.
The Supreme Court is implementing the agenda of its conservative majority after a long period of what turned out to be liberal hegemony.
The country is now fractured politically, with legislation at the state level mostly either starkly liberal or conservative.
And then we have the former president fixated on the crackpot idea he could hold onto power despite losing the last election.
Nothing would undermine democracy in the world more than preventing the transfer of power to the winner of the Electoral College in the United States.
Who knows how far Donald Trump would have gone, given his efforts on Jan. 6, 2021, that are being exposed in congressional hearings this summer.
Then consider the unknowns — which party is in control after the midterms, whether Trump wins the presidency in 2024, the economy, the Ukraine War.
No, nothing can be taken for granted. As Argentina shows even economic collapse is possible.