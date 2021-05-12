If you’re a white person do you think you have “white privilege?” That’s not a gotcha question. Many whites have never thought about the concept of white privilege.
I didn’t until recent years. I took my advantages — in career and health care, for instance — for granted. After researching family history I realize my ancestors enjoyed their built-in white privilege as well.
Former President Donald Trump dismissed the idea of pervasive white privilege. Last September, two months before he lost his bid for a second term, the administration halted funding for “critical race theory, white privilege or any other training or propaganda effort.”
President Joe Biden reversed that order on Inauguration Day in January, reinstating diversity training and citing “the unbearable costs of systemic racism.”
Marty Walsh, former mayor of Boston, was asked about white privilege in his first interview after he was confirmed as Biden’s secretary of labor in March.
Walsh told the Washington Post, “Absolutely, there is no question about it,” he said, adding white people “shouldn’t be afraid of the word white privilege. It can be a complicated conversation to have, but we can’t run away from it.” Walsh is the son of Irish immigrants and a former labor union leader.
The Attleboro area is certainly largely white with a minority population of around 10 percent.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that whites account for 88 percent of the residents of both Attleboro and North Attleboro. (Attleboro’s population in the census estimate for 2019 was slightly more than 45,000 and for North Attleboro about 29,000.)
I think it’s possible and in fact helpful to talk about white privilege outside the context of left-right politics. No need to get into things like critical race theory, systemic racism, unconscious bias and white fragility.
However, it is worth thinking about being white as an ethnic category, if you will, not the absence of race.
This, in my mind, is particularly important in raising children. Young children, we all know, have no conception of race. It’s only as they grow older that they absorb the concept of race.
Today’s children are living in an especially divisive and fraught era, as events have shown. We’ve all seen reports of how Black parents have to have “the talk” with their children as they approach adolescence, knowing they will be treated differently from their white peers.
White parents, likewise, have that same responsibility, whether it pertains to race, class, religion, employment or gender identity.
So, how does a white person know if they have white privilege?
An academic, Peggy McIntosh, did much to address the concept of white privilege in everyday terms with questions a white person can ponder. Her work dates to the late 1980s. Here are three everyday examples of white privilege:
Whether I use checks, credit cards or cash, I can count on my skin color not to work against the appearance of financial reliability.
I can be pretty sure that if I ask to talk to “the person in charge,” I will be facing a person of my race.
If a traffic cop pulls me over or if the IRS audits my tax return, I can be sure I haven’t been singled out because of my race.
The full list, which seems somewhat dated now, is available at nationalseedproject.org. McIntosh started the Seed organization. See her 1989 paper, “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack” if you want to know more.
One more thought: As someone with white male privilege I hope this column isn’t perceived as mansplaining.
