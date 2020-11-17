The coronavirus pandemic, I’ve found, focuses the mind. To be specific, it focuses the mind on your mortality.
It’s not that I fear that the coronavirus is going to kill me. It’s that I am more conscious of the fact that I am going to die, and quite possibly sooner rather than later. That’s kind of depressing.
Can you relate? I am undeniably in old age. I’m not as old as Joe Biden, who turns 78 on Friday, but I am as old as Donald Trump, 74.
Luckily for now at least I am independent, active and, I like to think, productive, just as the president and president-elect like to think themselves fully capable of carrying out the duties of their high office at their advanced ages.
I see the devastation the virus has wrought.
Therefore I consume a lot of news about what’s being done and not being done to cope with COVID-19, from places across the country down to my little town and what color it is on the Massachusetts virus map.
I also have changed my lifestyle to minimize the chances of exposure to the virus, and adjusted it as doctors and scientists learn more about the pandemic.
When new advisories come out, such as Gov. Baker’s directive to wear masks everywhere, I try to follow them.
Going by the number of people who don’t follow these directives, or like Trump, discourage them, I keep in mind that it’s up to me to protect myself and my family as best I can.
Younger people, I realize, take a different view. That’s not a surprise.
I remember when I rarely thought about my mortality and had little understanding of what older people were going through. Shame on me.
Now I am one of those older people and I am super conscious of the many ways COVID-19 can harm a person, short of killing them.
Besides the upper and lower respiratory tracts and the digestive tract, the virus is able to attack the lungs, heart, kidneys, liver, blood vessels, even the brain — whatever weakness a person has.
We’ve all read about the vulnerability of people with underlying conditions. That is essentially the definition of old age, hence the preponderance of COVID-19 deaths among those over 60.
A great many younger people are at risk, too. Obesity is considered an underlying condition. Then there are chronic conditions, such as a weakened immune system and what are called co-morbid illnesses which can interact with the virus.
Some people don’t in fact “get over” this virus. They suffer longterm effects that have the potential of ruining the last years of life.
I’ve read about some startling studies. One said the virus can cause the equivalent of a mental decline of 10 years. Another said premature deaths due to the virus added up to a loss of 2.5 million person-years of life.
These are scare stories, in my view. I prefer to read the good news, namely that doctors continually learn more about treating COVID patients, keeping more hospitalized people out of the ICU and ultimately sending them home. Testing for the virus is also getting better.
And, of course, recent news about the effectiveness of a particular vaccine has begun to come out.
There’s good reason for hope that the great majority of people, including many of a certain age, will escape the virus and its debilitating effects, provided we all take the necessary precautions.
I’d also very much like to live long enough to see when and how the pandemic is brought under control now that a new president will soon be taking office.
