One thing that stands out in the Bob Woodward book about Donald Trump has nothing to do with the former president.
It’s how political everything is. The first question of everyone working in the White House is “will this hurt or help us?” What really matters to the insiders is whether they will keep power, not what effect events have on the country.
Top aides cluster in groups to debate the implications of whatever’s going on. This goes for every little twist and turn — economic statistics, a newly released poll, weather disruptions, pandemic fallout, cyber hacking, and so on.
Donald Trump may have had a cynical approach to the presidency but political calculation is true of Joe Biden’s presidency as well, from what I read about the machinations surrounding enactment of his recovery plan.
It’s also true of the staff of every member of the House and Senate who will be seeking re-election. It’s true of every governor’s office.
It filters down to various federal and state agencies. But, blessedly, it pretty much peters out at the local level. City and town officials are mostly devoted to solving problems, not plotting their next career move in government.
Still, a big event that draws a boldface headline will have political overtones. I smiled when I saw the story last week (“Attleboro sees $17.7M surplus,” Oct. 25). Here we go, I thought.
The city surplus for fiscal 2001, which ended June 30, was an all-time record. That could be read as a good thing or a not-so-good thing.
The Sun Chronicle story by Staff Writer George W. Rhodes was just the numbers, no interpretation whatsoever.
The paper did seek a reaction from Mayor Paul Heroux but he “did not return an email seeking comment.”
No surprise there. There was an election coming up the next week, and you’re reading the results of the mayor’s race today.
Ordinarily Heroux is super-quick to respond to the media, and he had to have known about the record surplus for some time. Well, maybe he was just out campaigning.
Someone who did respond immediately was Gerald F. Chase. He sent in a letter to the editor (“More money for Attleboro means more spending,” Oct. 26) which ran the next day, reflecting the conservative views he’s espoused for years.
“This is potentially bad news because there are so many local special interest groups and local politicians who interpret the headline with unrestrained glee,” he wrote. He went on to say that the extra money should go to city residents in the form of reduced real estate taxes.
There’s a counter-argument to Chase’s opinion and I imagine it will be expressed by some other letter writer.
More important than political philosophy, however, is that this is real money and it will be spent by government, in one way or another.
Big surpluses, even anticipated surpluses, are tempting. For instance, some years ago Plainville was expecting a windfall from Plainridge Park Casino and spinoff commercial development near the outlet mall in Wrentham.
The town proceeded to convert an old elementary school into a new police and fire station. Two new elementary schools were built. The town got a new library. These projects were needed, but they weren’t paid for by new tax revenue.
One of the repercussions was defeat of two successive Proposition 2 1/2 overrides this year and last to raise taxes for new spending. The result has been some government downsizing.
So, be careful what you wish for and be thankful things aren’t entirely an us-against-them political battle as they are in Washington.
