Most Massachusetts hospitals are postponing elective surgery to make sure they have the beds and staff to care for an upsurge in coronavirus patients as the Omicron variant sweeps the country.
The term “elective surgery” is unfortunate. It sounds like some kind of cosmetic surgery, as in, “I think I’ll have my eyelids lifted.”
In reality these are serious medical procedures which warrant timely attention. Sturdy Memorial Hospital tried to indicate this recently. (“Guard brings Sturdy relief,” front page, Dec. 29.)
Sturdy spokeswoman Kathi Hague said in a statement, “We are postponing elective surgeries that would require an admission to the hospital.”
In one sense this is logical because a hospital procedure that results in an additional inpatient is exactly what hospitals are trying to avoid at this time. In another respect this policy puts off treatment for the most serious problems but allows day surgery to go ahead.
I should pause here to note that the Dec. 29 story by George W. Rhodes dealt with a couple aspects of how the coronavirus is affecting Sturdy including the assignment of 11 National Guard members to the Attleboro hospital.
Allowing outpatient procedures but not inpatient surgery is problematic. Spokeswoman Hague said simply, “all scheduled surgical cases are reviewed daily.” In other words, some will be allowed to go ahead while others will not.
Meanwhile, outpatient cases can presumably proceed as long as inpatient cases are given priority. (Hospitals need to do elective procedures to help solve people’s medical problems and also bring in revenue.)
In the end, it falls to the patient and his or her doctor to get the necessary treatment for their particular medical issue. I think this comes down to the perseverance of the patient.
I’ve had inpatient surgery (before the corona virus) and I had outpatient surgery at a Boston hospital awhile back.
My problem was relatively minor but the experience in the COVID-19 era involved a week of logistical preparations, numerous medical personnel and a full day that began at 4 a.m.
I wondered if my problem had been handled pre-COVID-19 whether I would have been admitted overnight, but that was not for me to know. Anyway, the results were favorable.
Surgeries get postponed for many reasons, some not of the hospital’s making, but there has been an upsurge during the pandemic. Medical experts track this so in the end as many people as possible get the treatment they need and as few as possible suffer from not having gotten treatment.
Recently The Wall Street Journal hit on a novel approach to estimating just how many people weren’t getting the help they needed. The Journal based its study on Great Britain, even though its readers are mostly in the United States, because the United Kingdom has a government controlled health care system and the U.S. does not.
The U.K. National Health Service statistics were shocking. At the end of October the number of people in England on a waiting list for an elective procedure was six million, the Journal reported, which was up 41 percent from March 2020 when the pandemic took hold there.
Also, delays increased greatly. In March 2020 only about 3,000 people had waited more than a year for an elective procedure, compared to 300,000 at the end of last October.
The lesson here in the United States, where there’s more flexibility in the medical system, is obvious.
If you need hospital care, do what you can to get it, and as soon as possible.
