As they like to say, why can’t we all just get along?
As our country’s ideological schism continues to widen and Russia masses its troops on the Ukranian border I, as an “old timer” (see last week’s column), think about how I grew up.
The neighborhood I was raised in, near a river and a big park and two, yes two, breweries, was a hodgepodge of people. There was a Hungarian social club, an Italian club and even, believe it, a Ukranian club.
The block I lived on had two neighborhood corner bars, a fire station, a musical instruments store, a bakery, a clothing store, a shoemaker, a 5 and Dime and a beer distributorship. The Boys Club was in the next block, the Girls Club a block the other way.
My grandmother walked me to the Irish church, because it was closer than the Italian church five blocks further.
The next block down from my home was a neighborhood of Jews and Arabs — mostly Syrians — living side by side, with an old synagogue in the middle of the block. Everybody got along OK, pretty much, even during the strained time of the Six-Day War.
The side streets across the street from my home were full of DPs. Yes, that was a slur. It stood for Displaced Persons, refugees from Europe that lost everything in World War II, poorly dressed families with kids speaking French or Polish as a first language.
And we all walked to the same neighborhood elementary school. It was colorful. My first name is unusual, I know, but I went to school with kids with first names like Yaraslav, Oleh and Katoota.
Sure, that was a different time. But have we all become so, so different?
Saturday sermon
“The four stages of life: You believe in Santa Claus. You don’t believe in Santa Claus. You become Santa Claus. You look like Santa Claus.”
— Playboy’s Party Jokes, December 2014 edition
One last word …
I hope that anti-vaxers, who won’t make the big, responsible decision can at least take on a small responsibility: Keep a contact log, a daily diary of where you went and who you encountered.
That’s not asking much. Every 14 days or so you can cross that old date off your list. I’ve kept my own contact log for every day since March 3, 2020.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what country the world’s highest passenger railway passes through, at a height of 16,627 feet. My answer: China and Tibet. Right with China were Bert H. (“For some reason I remember this from a geography class”), Gail B. and Charles A., right with China and wrong with Mongolia was Allan V., and right with both countries was Kathy H. and Doug W.
“My husband, the second smartest man after you, says Quito, Ecuador,” writes a reader. “He watches the Smithsonian channel faithfully and reads a column by Rusty Somebody every week.” Thanks, but sorry. Other guesses included two for Switzerland.
Now, here’s a Yule gift for you: I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what the loneliest number is according to Three Dog Night. Deadline is noon Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
