When I was a kid growing up in Allentown, Pa., if you wanted a super hot dog you went to a Yocco’s Hot Dog stand, and there were a few of them.
The dogs were reminiscent of the kind you get at Tex Barry’s Coney Island Diner in Attleboro.
The first Yocco’s opened in Allentown in 1922, called then the Liberty Grill. At last count they now have six locations.
Why am I serving up this hot dog memorabilia?
Because of the death of American automobile icon Lee Iacocca this month.
Lee Iacocca was the nephew of Yocco’s founder Theodore Iacocca.
You see, the story is that the heavily Pennsylvania Dutch populace of the Lehigh Valley had a lot of trouble pronouncing the Italian name Iacocca, so Theodore dumbed it down to Yocco.
So, now you know. If you’re ever in the Valley, make sure to stop for a dog.
Saturday Sermon
“A great many people think they are thinking when they are merely rearranging their prejudices.”
— William James
Heard at the bar
After those scurrilous remarks Your President made about duly elected members of the House of Representatives, perhaps he should revert to his original last name — Drumpf — and go back to where he came from, Kallstadt, Germany. And he’s only a second generation American himself.
What the world needs now …
Looks like the city might be getting its own APAC — Attleboro Performing Arts Center. Guess it depends on who wins the election this fall.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what U.S. city has had these three nicknames: Air Crossroads of the World, Chicago of the North and Largest City in the Largest State.
“First, thanks for calling me a ‘regular responder’ and not a ‘repeat offender,’” writes Doug Wynne of Plainville. “So if the largest state is Alaska, and its largest city is Anchorage (40-50 percent of the state’s population, depending on which source one quotes), and Anchorage is within 9 1/2 hours by air of 90 percent of the industrialized world, then it must be the Air Crossroads of the World.
But isn’t also calling it Chicago of the North a little like calling Harvard the Stanford of the East?”
“I’ve been enjoying your column since we moved to Massachusetts from Illinois back in 2011 and started subscribing to The Sun Chronicle. I look forward to it each Saturday morning and must say I’ve learned some new facts and tidbits along the way, as well as cracked more than a few smiles and laughs,” writes Steve Jurczyk of Norton. “First time responder to your quiz question of the week: The U.S. City with those nicknames would seem to fit only one place, Anchorage, Alaska!
“We visited Alaska back in 2014 and it still remains one of my most favorite vacations. An absolutely beautiful place! Keep on writing!”
“Anchorage,” writes Howard Brown of Attleboro. “This is busy air cargo hub, and city is largest in Alaska, which is largest state in area.”
You folks are smart. Anchorage, Alaska, has 300,000 of Alaska’s population of 700,000. And it’s a major hub for air cargo connecting Europe and the U.S. with China.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what legendary game two Montreal newspaper editors created in 1979.
See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.