Like every independent, red-blooded male in America, I do my own wash. At least for the past 50 years or so.
What do they say, life’s too short to fold your underwear. But you need to get your clothes in the drawer without wrinkles if you can. I tried rolling them, but I am not convinced. In fact, a poll I saw reported that 23 percent of Americans can’t agree on the best way to fold laundry. It’s a hot issue.
And, of course, ironing clothes is a dim memory. I remember when my little grandson saw my wife with an iron board and iron and he asked, “What’s that, Grandma?” He had never seen such strange devices before.
When I was a child growing up in my grandmother’s house, I’d shuck off my clothes at night and leave them in a pile on the floor. When I got home from school they were washed and folded on the chair beside my bed.
And this was a time when ringer wash machine chugged in the basement and drying clothes meant hanging them on a backyard line with wooden clothespins.
Grandpop, what’s a clothespin?
When I was a college freshman, a relative who lived not too far from me in Philadelphia used to collect a bag of my dirty clothes and return them washed and folded. Maybe even pressed.
After that I used laundromats, infrequently of course. And I ironed my shirts in my room at the frat house, and ironed shirts for some of the other guys, too, for beer money. My mother was a professional presser, and taught me that rare skill.
For pants, there were these metal frame gizmos that fit into each wet pants leg and gave you a razor sharp crease when they dried.
After I got married, I let my wife do it for a while, then I took the task back. You have to assert your independence and manliness at some point …
Saturday sermon
“The one function TV news performs very well is that when there is no news we give it to you with the same emphasis as if there were.”
— David Brinkley
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what NFL team has had three mascots named Allan, Edgar and Poe.
“Despite the fact that I was born and raised in Massachusetts and live in the shadow of Foxboro stadium, I have never been a big football fan,” writes Joan Gustaff. “ However, I spent a few years living in Baltimore and know that was the stomping ground of Edgar Allan Poe, so I am going to guess the team is from Baltimore and I think their team is the Colts?”
Right city, Joan, wrong team. The Colts are now in Indianpolis.
“If that trio does not represent the Baltimore Ravens, I’ll be obligated to eat crow,” writes Doug Wynne of Plainville.
Now, since football is on our minds, I bet you can’t tell me what one position is played by the three active NFL players who are older than Tom Brady.
How am I doing?
As a contributing columnist, I have dedicated this column to helping the Attleboro Area Council for Children. My column will continue as long as donations to CFC in the name of Columns for Kids average $150 per month. The Council for Children is at 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.