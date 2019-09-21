This is the end of the 38th week of the year, and by my count I have read 49 books so far. All ebooks, all borrowed from the Attleboro Public Library.
I admit it: I like to read. All my working life I was paid to read and write. What a gig.
Books, and 99 percent of the ones I read are novels, educate, enlighten and reinforce our human condition.
All this book talk leads up to me reminding you that next week, Sept. 22-28, is National Library Week, and as usual the American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom has compiled a list of the most challenged books of 2018.
That’s challenged in the sense of complaints lodged, and worse. Some of the books on the list were burned by censors. Most were challenged for sexual content, mostly LGBTQ stuff, and for non-PC political and religious viewpoints.
Here are the books: “George” by Alex Gino, “A Day in the Life of Marlon Brando” by Jill Twiss, the “Captain Underpants” series by Dav Pilkey, “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas, “Drama” by Raina Telgmeier and “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher.
And “This One Summer” by Mariko Tamaki, “Skippyjon Jones” by Judy Schachner, “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie, “This Day in June” by Gayle E. Pitman, and “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan.
I confess I have read none of these 11 books, and don’t let me ever, ever catch you or anyone in your family reading them.
Saturday sermon
“It’s too bad that stupidity isn’t painful.”
— Anton LaVey
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what the letters of the acronym GEICO stand for.
“Purely a guess, but I think it may be General Insurance Company: Ge-I-Co,” writes Dan West. Read on, Dan.
“GEICO stands for Government Employees Insurance Company and is owned by Berkshire Hathaway,” writes Doug Wynne in Plainville. “This I gleaned from the small type beneath a print ad quite a few years ago.”
“This is probably your easiest ‘So you’re so smart question’,” writes Carol Willis. “GEICO is the acronym for Government Employee Insurance Company.”
Good, Carol. And Doug. And Irene Pelley of Norton.
I thought I had you because one source, the Pacific Sun newspaper on the West Coast, said it was corporation, not company, but I now believe they are wrong.
Doug adds this gecko anecdote:
“I owe it to geckos for breaking me of the practice of sleeping on my back. In Vietnam, our barracks rafters were home to geckos. Occasionally, one would lose its grip while sleeping and drop onto whatever/whomever was directly below. As you can surmise, it took just once to amend one’s sleep habit.”
Finally, I like this one from Terence O’Neill. He says GEICO stands for Get Embarrassingly Irritating Commercials Often.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what NFL team has had three mascots named Allan, Edgar and Poe.
Helping kids starts here
As a contributing columnist, I have dedicated this column to helping the Attleboro Area Council for Children. My column will continue as long as donations to CFC in the name of Columns for Kids average $150 per month.
The Council for Children is at 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703. What do you say? Or will I have more time to read more books …
See you next week.
