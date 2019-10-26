Talk about elderly abuse …
I was walking up a hill by my house the other day when a car sped by on the street near me, and some guy — for no good reason, I believe — yelled out the window to me, “Old fk!”
I did a pretty good imitation, to myself, of Robert DeNiro in “Taxi Driver”: You talking to me?
OK, I was wearing floppy sandals, a black-and-white Hawaiian shirt with palm trees and hula girls on it, and had borrowed my wife’s blue hooded sweatshirt she got in Disney World, the one with Mickey Mouse on the back.
But, really.
I had just gone into the little woods near my house to get a windfall stick to replace a smaller one that my tomato plant on the deck had outgrown.
Yeah, I know, shades of Marlon Brando in “The Godfather.”
Whatever was that — presumably — younger guy in the car thinking?
I had an old friend, now dead, who when he was in his 80s did something stupid. He accidentally drove over some guy’s lawn one night.
The owner came out and reamed him out, calling him “an old coot.”
When he told me the story, he said, You know, I never thought of myself as an old coot.
Well, ditto.
Saturday sermon
“One should count each day a separate life.”
— From my Chinese fortune cookie
Cheap currency
Have you seen those one dollar bills with “TRUMP 2020” stamped in red on them? I got three of them in change last week at McDonald’s in Attleboro. Last time I checked, defacing American currency was a federal crime. But, heck, a lot of federal crimes don’t mean much these days.
I didn’t know that
The first peek-a-boo game between an adult and child was first recorded around the 1300s.
Heard at the bar
They now have a new country-wide public holiday in Zimbabwe — to protest the United States of America. It was yesterday, and is called Anti-Sanctions Day. There was a state-sponsored festival, an all-night concert and a soccer game in the capital.
Lexophilia
A chicken crossing the road is poultry in motion.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week Dan West and I bet you couldn’t tell us what months are named after numbers.
“The Roman calendar had 10 months, and September, October, November and December correspond to the numbers seven, eight, nine and 10, respectively,” writes
Martha McHatton of Plainville.
“Then those Romans started messing around, and added two more: July in honor of Julius Caesar, and August in honor of Caesar Augustus,” contributes Doug Wynne of Plainville, adding, “Your column will always be the first thing I look for on Saturday morning.”
Linda Ausiello also got it right, and called it “an easy one.” She added: “Love your column.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me the origin of the most people in the years 2011 to 2016 to relocate in Rhode Island.
Helping kids starts here
Sure, it’s nice to have fans. But do I have enough of them? We need $150 a month donated to Columns for Kids at The Council for Children to keep this column going. The CFC is at 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
