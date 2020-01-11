Here are nine things I wouldn’t know if I couldn’t read:
1. A total of 48 billion pounds of salt are spread on America’s roadways every year. And measured by salt per lane and per mile, Rhode Island is the No. 1 user in the country.
2. A survey by Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV showed that 33 percent of Americans between the ages of 15 and 34 approve of President Trump’s job performance.
3. Sixty-three percent of Americans say they would give up something extraordinary in their lives if they could eat all the pizza they want and not feel guilty.
4. The U.S. Postal Service handles 484.4 million pieces of mail — a day.
5. Massachusetts has the 12th highest supplemented poverty rate in the country. The biggest factors are low benefits recipiency and the high cost of living.
6. Among business travelers, 40 percent unpack their suitcases and put things in the hotel closet or dresser.
7. For the U.S. chocolate candy industry, Christmas is the biggest holiday of the year. What’s second? Halloween. Third is Valentine’s Day.
8. Of currently employed Americans, 34 percent report they have taken time off for mental health, and 61 percent for physical health.
9. A survey showed 73 percent of Americans consider the act of making coffee therapeutic.
Hey, reading is a gift. Get out there and volunteer at your local literacy programs.
Saturday sermon
“They say such nice things about people at their funerals that it makes me sad to realize that I’m going to miss mine by just a few days.”
— Garrison Keillor
I didn’t know that
When Jacob Rees-Mogg took over as the leader of the House of Commons in Great Britain this past summer, he issued a memo to all the civil servants who work in his office. It said: All non-titled males must be addressed as “Esq.” All measurements should be imperial, not metric. Eighteen words, including “very, yes, ongoing, equal, unacceptable” and “I am pleased to learn” were banned. And two spaces must follow a period in all communications. Jerk.
Heard at the bar
No diet that requires you to think about food will ever work.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week Doug Wynne and I bet that you couldn’t tell us why the Subaru logo, representing the several smaller companies that merged to become Fuji Heavy Industries, and is specifically the constellation Pleiades, aka The Seven Sisters, only depicts six stars.
Answer: “Because traditionally, one of the Sisters is invisible,” writes Doug. “This came to mind when I saw one of this week’s ‘Argyle Sweater’ cartoons, having to do with a doctor visit by The Invisible Man.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what three-letter word resonates with all of these: predicament, stuck and cooked fruit.
Thanks. Again
We have finished the year with $895 for Columns for Kids. You guys are great. December’s $170, added to the September, October and November donations give us a four-month average of $224.
As a contributing columnist for the paper now, I’m shooting for a monthly average of $150 for The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children. The CFC address is 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
