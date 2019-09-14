Here are a few things I wouldn’t know if I couldn’t read:
1. What percentage of potential employees lie on their resume or at a job interview? 12 percent.
2. Recyclable plastics is a $2.5 billion industry.
3. In every 604 airline flights, one person becomes ill.
4. Research shows 56 percent of us would trade a larger house for a larger yard.
5. They say Utah is the best state to grow old in, and Wyoming is the worst.
6. One percent of executives say college grades were their primary consideration when hiring someone.
7. Dining out? Surveys show 37 percent of women are likely to agree to split the bill.
8. The average American spends 3.3 hours a week cleaning their house without help.
9. Old age is “a depressing stage of life,” say 10 percent of people 60 and older who were polled. I guess our other 90 percent has to carry the load.
Being able to read is a gift. Join a literacy program near you and share that gift.
Saturday sermon
“Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.”
— Henry David Thoreau
Feedback and followup
Remember an item I wrote a while back, saying that fairness would better be served in baseball and football games if they let computers and sensors do the refereeing?
Guess what called the balls and strikes last month in a baseball game in New Britain, Conn., between the New Britain Bees and the Long Island Ducks: a robo-ump computer in the stadium’s press box.
It uses Doppler radar to track every pitch and transmits the ball or strike call to an earpiece worn by the umpire at home plate. The future is here.
I didn’t know that
The average amount Americans feel guilty about spending in a week is $89.
Heard at the bar
Is Your President building a wall at our border with Mexico? Read more closely. He’s planning on spending $2.5 billion earmarked for military purposes to replace about 100 miles of “existing” border wall.
It will be bigger and better, of course.
Unbelievable
Do you know the on-line state RMV birthdate listing goes back to 1900? I wonder how many 119-year-old drivers are behind the wheel …
Lexophilia
He broke into song because he couldn’t find the key.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me who is Maine’s eastern neighbor.
“New Brunswick boarders Maine, but Nova Scotia may be closer to some areas of Maine at least by a water route,” writes a reader.
Don’t get too fancy. If you head east by land from Northern Maine you come to New Brunswick.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what the letters of the acronym GEICO stand for.
Hey, buddy, can you spare a dime?
As a contributing columnist, I have dedicated this column to helping the Attleboro Area Council for Children. My column will continue as long as donations to CFC in the name of Columns for Kids average $150 per month.
If, say, 50 of you readers donate the equivalent of a dime a day, we’d be all set for a year of columns.
The Council for Children is at 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
