It’s great to be back after a brief hiatus. Hey, I hope to keep writing a column for another decade or two.
From now on I am dedicating my column to raising money for the Greater Attleboro Council for Children. You know, the Christmas Is For Kids folks, who are building a permanent home in the North Attleboro Industrial Park.
To see how Columns for Kids and this column work, see my sign-off paragraph at the end of this column.
It’s been 50 years of writing columns for you, and I’m still growing strong.
Let’s make some more history together …
Saturday Sermon
“You can’t have a light without a darkness to stick it in.”
— Arlo Guthrie
Feedback and followup
“Hi there,” writes a reader. “I enjoy your column very much. I actually live outside the country (originally from North Attleboro).
“I stumbled upon this interesting tidbit approximately 20 years ago while helping my son put together a book report on Vietnam for 4th grade. Operation Attleboro was a code name for a very large troop movement in Vietnam. My understanding is it was named this because several of the soldiers were from Attleboro and the Attleboro area.”
“This might be interesting to you since it was your era. To me it peaked my curiosity. I miss the old town of NA but have no complaints.”
Thanks, R.M. I remember stories in the paper about Operation Attleboro.
Lexophilia
You are stuck with your debt if you can’t budge it.
So you’re so smart ...
Two weeks ago I bet you couldn’t tell me in which state in the United States the first oil well was drilled in 1859.
“Must be Pennsylvania,” writes Carl Balduf of Plainville. “Their crudes were once noted to be the best for motor oil.
“On Aug. 27, 1859, Edwin Drake’s drill struck oil roughly 67 feet below ground in Titusville, Penn.,” writes a reader. “This set off an oil rush and that region of Pennsylvania boomed.”
“Rusty, if my memory serves me correctly, it was Colonel Edwin Drake, in Titusville Pennsylvania, along with his assistant known by folks as ‘ncle Billy Smith, a local blacksmith,” writes Dan West. “Drake was not a colonel at all, of course, but had given himself the title to attract investors. His strike was twofold: He hit oil and it occurred just several days before his funds would have run out.”
You readers are right: It was western Pennsylvania.
And now, reader Doug Wynne of Plainville bets you can’t answer this:
“Although all 50 constituents of the USA are generically called ‘states,’ which four states (and two US territories) are called ‘commonwealth,’ and which state’s official name is neither term alone? (Every now and then, it’s satisfying to make some use of my liberal arts college education — not to mention 5th grade Boston Public Schools geography.)
“Your column is the first part of the paper I read every Saturday. Thanks for writing it.”
Thanks, Doug. And don’t forget to send me the answers.
See you next week.
