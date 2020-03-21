In the time of COVID-19, it’s been for me a month of living dangerously.
I’m not gargling with bleach, pumping myself full of Vitamin C and garlic or spraying myself with alcohol or chlorine.
When I get letters or packages from Asia or Europe, I open them, and I read the hard-copy of a newspaper every day.
I get take-out from Chinese restaurants, drink Corona beer (OK. I never ate bat soup) and played doubles racquetball in a small room, when the Y was still open, with three other sweaty people who were breathing the same air.
I don’t wear a face mask when I go out, don’t keep my mouth constantly moist and I don’t hold my breath for 10 seconds to prove I’m unaffected.
And no, I don’t pay attention to scary tweets from my friend’s aunt. Why? Because none of these things above will prevent me from catching the coronavirus. It’s all BS.
They have a name for this misinformation: infovirus.
Wash your hands as often as possible, keep people at a distance and avoid gatherings of five or more. That’s smart. And don’t do anything stupid.
No crap: This is a serious situation threatening our lifestyles. Be careful.
At last count, as I write this, there are 200 or more cases in Massachusetts of confirmed COVID-19. The great majority of them did not need to be hospitalized. There are now a handful of cases in Bristol County, more in Norfolk County.
And the numbers will go higher. Remember, the number of cases will not go down because when those stricken get better and move on, or die, they are still included.
Yes, it will get worse. Keep your washed fingers crossed.
Which brings us to …
Sylvia Browne. She’s a psychic and petty thief who died at age 77 in 2013. Note: She forecast she would die at 88.
Anyway, in her book “The End of Days,” published in 2008, she prophesized that “around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe.” She wrote it would vanish as quickly as it came, return in 10 years and then disappear forever.
OK. Now, she also prophesized that sometime between 2008 and 2020 a sitting president would die in office of a heart attack. That narrows it down pretty much, but I sincerely hope she is wrong on all counts, as she has been repeatedly in the past.
Saturday sermon
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity ...”
— Charles Dickens
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me how many regular season games are played in NFL football, NBA basketball and MLB baseball. I should have added if there was no coronavirus problem.
The obvious answer is 16, 82 and 162, and reader Ron King got it right. But reader Gail Pratt took the question literally, with 256, 1,230 and 2,430. “Stay healthy,” she adds.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me the point value of X in the English-language version of Scrabble.
