Every time the Patriots score — touchdown, point-after and field goal — my little dog does a victory dance. And makes its own music, too.
(Psst, keep this between ourselves. Dogs are not allowed where I live.)
Our little black-and-white dog’s name is Handsome, although he was known as Chip when we first got him.
That’s Chip as in computer chip. OK, he’s not a real dog. He’s robotic. With rubber ears and little wheels for feet. When there is no Pats game on, he usually sits quietly on his dog rug by the fireplace.
At game time I turn him on — he has big blue eyes that can turn green at times — and activate his remote and wait for the Pats to score so he can dance and get his weekly exercise.
Best pet I ever had. No walking, no feeding, no cleaning up after. He reminds me in a way of Roomba, the round iRobot vacuum cleaner that when you turned it on it went all over your house scooping up dust, dirt and debris. Our old Roomba was enthusiastic, but often got stuck in corners so eventually we encouraged it to take early retirement.
I remember gifting my mother a Roomba for some occasion. She looked at it askance, said thank you and put it in a closet. Forever.
Handsome is a simple robot — pat his head the right way and he sits down — but not nearly as sophisticated as the bots that are out there now, spotting spillage in supermarket aisles, retrieving packages at warehouses and welding, hammering and sawing, for all I know.
Someone told me the other day he ordered room service at a hotel and it was delivered by a robot. Nice touch.
And you don’t have to tip.
Saturday sermon
“Politics is the skilled use of blunt objects.”
— Lester B. Pearson
I didn’t know that
Barnstable is the most expensive city to live in, in Massachusetts. And Worcester has the most obese residents in the state.
Now, it’s a fact
Speaking of obesity, as of his latest physical, President Trump — at 6-3 and 243 pounds — is officially obese with a body mass index of 30.4. The threshold is 30.0.
I know how he feels. My BMI is 32.4 if I believe my doctor. Of course, it’s all muscle. At my last check-up my doctor told me I had lost five pounds — and one inch in height.
If this keeps up …
So you’re so smart ...
Last week reader Connie Treen bet us we couldn’t name her sister, who ran The Council for Children about 40 years ago.
Connie, no one responded, so tell us for next week.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what country Vigdis Finnbogadottir, who in 1980 became the first democratically elected female head of state in the world, governed.
Thank you, thank you
As a contributing columnist, I am soliciting for donations for my Columns for Kids project for The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children. It’s address is 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
I’m looking for an average of $150 a month to keep writing this column. So far so good. I’ll have the November report for you next week.
See you next week.
