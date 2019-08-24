Plastic was the future, at least in the 1967 movie “The Graduate,” but today it’s more of a bane than a boom.
Seems like everybody is trying to get out of the plastic business, from toy companies to supermarkets.
China used to buy up all our old plastic, but they don’t do that anymore. Where can we look for an answer to this problem?
How about Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in Africa. There they use old plastic to build things — like new schools.
A company in Colombia makes bricks out of old plastic. And they will last forever, won’t they.
The bricks interlock like Legos and are fire retardant and stay cool in hot weather.
Someone’s not working hard enough at solving our plastic problem. The answer is in South America and Africa.
Saturday Sermon
“It’s best to give while your hand is still warm.”
— Philip Roth
Feedback and follow-up
Thanks to a reader and city officials, I can tell you more about Margaret Spangler, the horse owned by Attleboro businessman Oscar Wolfenden, who gave $5,000 to the city from the purse Margaret won in the Kalamazoo Derby in 1924.
The Margaret Spangler Park Fund is still alive and going strong. It had about $13,900 in it as of June 30 — although use of the original $5,000 is restricted.
Attleborough Savings Bank (remember them?) was the original trustee but the funds were later transferred to the city.
I didn’t know that
Squirrel monkey babies help deliver themselves.
Heard at the bar
Suppose you said you were going to take a drastic step, say increase tariffs on a trading partner. And the stock market plummets. And smart people buy. Then you decide to wait a while before imposing the tariffs — a big shopping season is coming after all, who knew — and the market rights itself.
Wonder who got rich …
Lexophilia
Bakers trade bread recipes on a knead-to-know basis.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week reader Doug Wynne of Plainville bet that you couldn’t answer this:
“Although all 50 constituents of the USA are generically called ‘states,’ I have a trivia question for you: Which four states (and two U.S. territories) are called ‘commonwealth’ and which state’s official name is neither term alone?”
“Commonwealths of Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky,” writes Dan West. “Also the Virgin Islands and American Samoa are commonwealths. The last part refers to our neighbor, Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.”
I knew Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island, off the top of my head.
Oh, and Doug says the territories that are commonwealths are Puerto Rico and Northern Mariana.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me the two places where you find the thickest human skin.
Thanks to all the readers who emailed me during my one-week absence from this page, worrying about my health, physical and mental, and other possible catastrophes. I’m fine.
See you next week.
