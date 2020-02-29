Did you vote last week? Well, if you didn’t, get to the polls Tuesday.
If you take a Republican ballot, you’ll find former governor Bill Weld at the top of the list. In the second spot, is Joe Walsh who — take note — has dropped out.
Third on the GOP ballot is a guy named Trump.
On the Democratic ballot you’ll find 15 candidates — but be careful again. Seven of them — Deval Patrick, Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John K. Delaney, Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson — have already dropped out of the running.
That doesn’t include anyone who may have dropped out after this week’s Great Shredding — I think they call them debates — or anyone who fares too poorly in today’s voting in South Carolina.
Dems still in the running as I write this, I think, are: Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Michael R. Bloomburg, Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Joseph R. Biden and Pete Buttigieg.
I voted last Monday, following the plan that I outlined in my Feb. 15 column. As an unenrolled voter, I took a Republican ballot and voted for Weld, a vote against Trump.
As I said before, I will be voting for the Democratic candidate in the general election, which means I will have voted twice against Trump.
When I asked for a Republican ballot Monday, it elicited gasps and some banter from some of the poll inspectors at the sign-in table who, I presume, recognized me.
As a trained and experienced poll worker — Tuesday will be the second election I work — that kind of ballot shaming breaks all kinds of poll-worker guidelines.
But I was not deterred. I have a plan.
Saturday sermon
“Against logic there is no armor like ignorance.”
— Laurence J. Peter
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what the biggest difference is between turtles and tortoises.
“While there are many similarities between turtles and tortoises, some differences are, turtles lead an aquatic life, and are carnivores, a tortoise leads a terrestrial life and is an herbivore,” writes Dan West.
“Yes,” he adds, “I have tried turtle soup. It’s horrible!”
Correct, Dan.
“The first shell game is in answer to this week’s question,” writes Doug Wynne of Plainville. “The main difference between tortoises and turtles is that tortoises are land-based, and turtles are aquatic. I’m sure there are a few exceptions, but terrestrial versus aquatic is the biggest difference.
“The second shell game is that I must call a foul on your answer to last week’s question. I agree with your analysis of the word ‘tarpaulin,’ however I eliminated it from my consideration because it has only 9 letters, not 10. Therefore, I’m re-submitting ‘Mackintosh’ as the 10-letter answer. “
Duh, guess I can’t count.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking at a map, which nation is Africa’s largest by area. Hint: It borders the Mediterranean Sea.
Thanks, Dave
I was on Dave Kane’s radio show on WARA last Saturday talking about Columns for Kids. Dave is a big supporter of the Greater Attleboro Council for Children. Hope we’ll bring in some new donors. The CFC address is 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
