Paul Bunyan, I ain’t. I let the guy at the tree farm saw down my tree and tie it on the car roof.
Then the fun starts. I roll the tree off the roof and tie it up to make it skinnier. I drag it down below the second-floor deck. Using a long rope, I hoist it hand over hand up and over the deck railing. Now I only have to squeeze it through one door instead of dragging it through the house.
This year’s tree is smaller than some from Christmases past. One tree we had was wider and longer than my car. It took two people to wedge it through a doorway. It was too heavy to hoist. After Christmas, I actually had to clip off the branches and saw the trunk into pieces to get it out of the house.
After I get this year’s tree in the house, the inevitable begins: 10 rounds of tree wrestling. An hour getting it into the stand and a day and a half getting it straight. It’s leaning to the left, I’m told. Then, turn it to the right, it looks fuller on that side. Or …
Finally, it’s up.
I leave a tree in its natural state for a day or so, you know, getting used to sharing your house with an actual tree, some tall, spiny stranger standing silent in your living room. After stringing lights, I’m done.
The rest is someone else’s job.
Ah, ‘tis the season. Indeed.
Saturday sermon
“It was a lousy Christmas for the tree, having to stand there and take all that crap.”
— O. Lucio d’Arc
Feedback and followup
“In the fake news department, early on in 2017 I thought about launching the story that President Trump had asked that Archie Bunker’s chair be moved from the Smithsonian to the Oval Office, there to serve as a symbol of the spirit of toleration loosed upon the land,” writes Doug Wynne of Plainville.
And: “In reference to your article on Dec. 14 about oil and gas no longer allowed in buildings in some communities, that leads to an interesting paradox,” writes Dan West. He notes there is opposition to hydro, nuclear, coal, oil and natural gas power, leaving wind and solar. He notes Norton residents oppose solar farms and Cape residents oppose windmills. He predicts “reality will prevail, and someone is going to be very unhappy.”
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what two crayons in the Crayola box have only three letters.
“Now that I am in my second (or is it my third) childhood, I can afford the playthings that eluded me during my first,” writes Doug Wynne of Plainville. “Among them is a box of 64 Crayola crayons. Careful examination reveals the answer to your question: red and tan are the two crayons with three-letter names.” Several other readers agreed.
Now, reader Dan West bets you can’t tell us what three sports have their national halls of fame in New England.
Keep ’em coming
As a contributing columnist, I am soliciting for donations for my Columns for Kids project for The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children. My goal is an average of $150 a month. The CFC address is 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
