The other day I got my bicycle out for the first time in several months and tried to ride it. Tried is the key word. Mounting and dismounting was, frankly, scary. So was steering where I wanted to go.
It was my last bike ride. I quit.
My relationship with bicycles started when as a kid I borrowed my sister’s powder blue girly bike and suffered the taunts of my pals on boys’ bikes with the bar.
It wasn’t so long ago that I was riding my bike to the Y at 5:30 a.m. And I used to ride my bike to work at The Sun Chronicle when I lived in Franklin, showering afterwards in the pressroom locker room.
I also spent a lot of time on the bike trail along Narragansett Bay, and on the one along the Blackstone River.
I used to take my bike on the Block Island ferry and then ride to the highest point on the island, play a rugby match, ride back down for a beach swim and get back on the ferry.
Several times I pedaled from Attleboro to Cape Cod to start a vacation, thinking that when I got there and collapsed on the beach at East Sandwich all stress and work worry would be pedaled out of me. It worked.
So, I’ve given my 12-speed Lotus, a gift on my 35th birthday, to my son, who is riding a yard sale bike because he gave his good one to his son. It’s a father thing, he said.
It’s over. But — I’ve looked online at those bikes where you sit in a seat with a back and pedal with your legs out in front. I guess they call them adult tricycles …
Saturday Sermon
“The person who insists on seeing with perfect clearness before he decides, never decides.”
— Henri-Frederic Amiel
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the two places where you find the thickest human skin.
Reader Doug Wynne of Plainville, still stewing over the contested answer to a recent question he submitted, writes: “However, my skin is thick (always thickest on the soles of my feet and the palms of my hands …) so I will accept correction and education.”
He’s right: palms and soles.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me the name of the TV show that just finished its 30th season and is the longest-running sitcom, prime time show and animated show.
How am I doing?
“Ok, I told you that every Saturday I read your column last because it’s my favorite. Like desert after a meal,” writes a regular reader. “Your idea to have your talents help a needy cause is commendable. I have set up autopay from our checking for a small sum of $10 per month, and thought if we had others who would be willing to do the same, we could have you writing columns for the next 50 years, which would probably have you be the oldest man alive.
“But you’re probably safe from that title because I’d be lucky to be breathing 20 years from now at age 99. I’m sure my wife would carry on the tradition,” he adds.
“P.S.: I believe there are a lot more than 15 people that would be willing to do this.”
As a contributing columnist, I’ve dedicated this column to helping the Attleboro Area Council for Children, and it will continue as long as donations to CFC in the name of Columns for Kids average $150 a month. That’s Council for Children, 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
