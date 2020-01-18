There have been sometimes alarming TV clips and news stories about substitute teachers who freaked out in the classroom. It gives substitute teachers a bad name.
I would never do that. Because I’m not crazy. Yet. Of course, I only spent about three hours in a classroom …
It is, I suppose, a little-known fact that I am a duly processed and accredited substitute teacher, with a background check, fingerprinting and all the rest.
I used to get calls in the wee hours of the morning asking me if I could teach that day. I rolled over and never answered my cell phone.
Finally, I did. It was a half-day gig. A good way to test my teaching skills, to dip my toe in, as it were. Should I wear a bowtie …
When I got home that afternoon, I counted my toes to make sure they were all there.
Hey, I was in high school once. I knew substitute teachers were fair game. You could get away with a lot. You could raise your hand at roll call when they called your buddy’s name and he would get blamed.
It looked easy. Two classes in a row. English. Take attendance. Show them an A&E show on the classroom TV about the life of Edgar Allen Poe. Have them answer questions about the show on a handout. Send them out the door single file.
Well, I didn’t count on them to never stop talking to each other, to yak continuously on their cell phones, to walk out in the hallway when they felt like it, to pull the plug on the TV every time I turned my back.
Hey, I pleaded, this Poe is a great guy, you know, a drug addict who married his 13-year-old cousin. They weren’t interested or couldn’t hear me over the clatter.
I found it hard to be in charge when rule No. 1 was don’t leave your classroom unattended. I would have taken most of them to the principal’s office if I could.
My second class was interrupted — by lunch. They were hungry and irritable when the class started, and sleeping on their desks after lunch when class ended.
When the end-of-school bell rang, I was the first one out of the door, the first one out of the parking lot. At home, I had a long talk with Evan Williams.
I never answered the phone again. In fact, I told them to stop calling.
And I didn’t wear a bowtie.
Saturday sermon
“You can’t learn in school what the world is going to do next.”
— Henry Ford
I didn’t know that
One of my favorite singers, Leonard Cohen, died the day before Donald Trump was elected Your President.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what three-letter word resonates with all of these: predicament, stuck and cooked fruit.
Answer: Jam.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me how tall Napoleon Bonaparte was, 5-1, 5-4 or 5-7.
January a new month
As a contributing columnist, I am soliciting for donations for my Columns for Kids project for The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children. My goal is an average of $150 a month. So far, so good. The CFC address is 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
