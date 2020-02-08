I’ve always liked chess, and played it with my family and friends ever since I learned how as a kid at the Boys Club near my house, where metal slugs or wooden pegs replaced missing pieces.
I was even in the chess team in junior high school — nerd! — that played against the other junior high schools.
But this is the 21st century. I am on chessbymessage.com. It’s all by email. But once you’re signed up, you’re fair game — for anyone.
Let me introduce you to Lon. Of course, I don’t know anything about him, where he lives, what he does for a living, what country he calls home, what language he speaks, how many chess games he’s got going at once, even if he is a her.
I picture this wizened guy with a long white beard sitting at a small, roughly hewn table in some village in the Ukraine tapping his chess moves into his laptop as the sheep bleat outside his window.
He just challenged me out of the blue. OK, I’m game. Show me what you got. And he did. A fierce knight attack and a sweeping offense that tied me in knots. He slaughtered me the first few games, than I managed to beat him.
A couple of months later I got another challenge, from a player named just Ron. He’s not as good as Lon, but maybe it’s an alter ego and it’s the same person. You just don’t know.
Years ago, I played mail chess with a prisoner at Walpole. Yes, mail, not email. He wrote down his move and mailed it to me. I made the move on a board set up for that purpose and mailed him back a move.
A game took forever. I didn’t know nothing about him.
One day his moves stopped coming. There was nothing in the paper about a prison break, so maybe he died or, more likely, got released.
Maybe he moved to the Ukraine and changed his name …
Saturday sermon
“When, in a free society, the press is criticized for negativity, that almost always means it has dared to question the policies of the party in power.”
— Roger Ebert
Feedback
Lots of feedback on the Smarter question about Lincoln’s image on currency.
Seems I neglected to mention the Illinois dollar coin and the one with Mount Rushmore on it.
OK, OK, now we’re all a little smarter.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week Dan West and I bet you couldn’t tell us what three sports you can win at by going backwards.
“One sport would be baseball, i.e., the Red Sox are certainly going backwards this year!” quips Terence O’Neill.
“The answer,” writes Gerry Fortier, “is rowing, swimming and high jump.”
Doug Wynne of Plainville says they are swimming, rowing and demolition derby.
Good answers all. What no one mentioned was my favorite — tug-of-war.
Now I bet you can’t tell me what Zanzibar schoolboy grew up to be an outrageous pop music star.
Columns for Kids
I’ll have a report on the January Columns for Kids donation total next week. Remember, send donations to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703. See you next week.
