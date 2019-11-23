Is the world going mad? No, I’m not talking about impeachment hearings, money squabbles between the U.S. and South Korea and six dozen Democratic presidential candidates.
No, it is the new highway exit sign project that is driving me crazy.
Starting next summer and scheduled to be completed in 2022, exits in the state will be changed to “signify distance from the beginning of the route.” What does that even mean? This multibillion-dollar nationwide project is designed, they say, to make navigation simpler by giving drivers an indication of how far they have traveled.
Is this idea a holdover from stagecoach days? You’d be hard-pressed to find an automobile not equipped with a built-in GPS or a driver without a GPS app on a cellphone. Has no one ever heard of “distance to destination” updates?
Of course, we have absolutely no better use for this money. You have to wonder who’s brother-in-law is making a killing on these thousands of new green signs.
What is even more mind-boggling is that this is a federal mandate, and federal highway funds are at stake if you don’t do it. Rhode Island has begun planning for the change and only Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Delaware were not in compliance.
And guess what? There is more signage involved. If I’m coming up 95 and want to get off in Attleboro, say, there will soon be a new exit sign and another sign saying: Old Exit 3. Madness …
Saturday sermon
“Men occasionally stumble over the truth, but most of them pick themselves up and hurry off as if nothing ever happened.”
— Sir Winston Churchill
I didn’t know that
Massachusetts is No. 4 in a ranking of states for longest organ donation wait list.
Heard at the bar
While The Sun Chronicle and The Globe ran last weekend’s “Doonesbury” comic about the Trumps and immigration without comment, The ProJo devoted significant space on Page 2 explaining their rationale for publishing it.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, when all the country’s capital cities are listed in alphabetical order, which are the last three cities, all beginning with “T.”
“Tallahassee, Topeka and Trenton,” writes Doug Wynne of Plainville, correctly. “No Wiki or Google crutch needed here, just that good old fashioned Boston Public Schools grammar school curriculum.” He adds: “Glad to see the donations have picked up.”
Thanks and thanks
As a contributing columnist, I am seeking donations for my Columns for Kids project. Here’s an interesting email I received:
“My name is Mrs. Lerynne West, a winner of $343,900 million Powerball Winner Powerball Lottery. I am giving out a donation of $550,000 USD each to five lucky random emails as a charitable and if you receive this mail, you are to reply immediately for your donation.”
Thanks, but I’m no sucker. More realistically:
“As I get ready to make another donation to the cause,” writes Connie Treen, “I’ll bet you can’t tell me the name of my sister, who ran The Council for Children about 40 years ago.” You got me, Connie. Readers?
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children address is 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
