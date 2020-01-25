Hope you found last Saturday’s focus on the repeal of prohibition as educational, enlightening and inebriating as I did.
And why shouldn’t you. The majority of you live in the state ranked 11th in the country for heavy drinking.
A recent survey shows that 60 percent of Americans consider themselves regular drinkers. And they consume 2.3 gallons of alcohol a year. That’s about 14 ounces a week.
I had to think about that one. Do they mean “alcohol” alcohol, or alcoholic drinks? Beer usually runs 5 to 9 percent alcohol, wines about 12 percent and many spirits 50 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). If its actual alcohol, that’s a lot.
Anyway, New England is way ahead as the heaviest drinking region in the country. Vermont is second, New Hampshire is fourth, and Connecticut, Rhode Island and Maine follow Massachusetts at 12th, 13th and 14th.
Surprisingly, Arkansas is the least heaviest drinking state. Maybe they don’t count moonshine.
Other states in the top 10 include Colorado (10), Nebraska (9), Montana (8), Iowa (7), Wisconsin (6), North Dakota (5), South Dakota (3) and – who would have thought? – District of Columbia is in first place for the heaviest drinking area in the country.
Put in perspective, that explains a lot of things …
Saturday sermon
“Who the hell cares about the budget? We’re going to have a country.”
— Donald Trump
I didn’t know that
They are now building homes using 3-D printers. A 50-home community is under construction in Mexico using huge printers to make parts.
Feedback
“When reading your reference to volunteering at a literacy program I had to smile,” writes Dan West about my Jan. 11 column. “Three decades ago I did just that.”
“My first assignment was to teach a young man to read. My second, I taught GED classes.
“My third activity was to prepare the building for classroom use, cleaning, painting, even refinishing a large table donated by the city, then to serve on the board of directors at The Literacy Center when you were chairman.”
Well, hello again, Dan. He goes on to talk about the mis-use of English and reveals a secret. But I’ll save that for a later column.
Heard at the bar
The best way to make the rich pay more taxes is to keep the marginal tax rate low. Sounds like a contradiction, but the wealthiest taxpayers are paying an increasingly higher percentage of the total income tax. If the rates go up, history shows they will utilize legal tax breaks more and end up paying less.
You know, if the suds rate is low, you’ll buy more rounds …
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet that you couldn’t tell me how tall Napoleon Bonaparte was.
Answer: 5 foot 7. Taller than you thought, right? Taller than me, anyway
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what the total would be if you had each separate piece of U.S. currency with Abraham Lincoln’s picture on it.
Keep ’em coming
As a contributing columnist for the paper now, I’m shooting for a monthly average of $150 in contributions for The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, and asking readers to send them in to Columns for Kids. The CFC address is 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
