Would you like to sprinkle your food with something called No Ghost of a Chance? It’s made from infamous ghost peppers. A fleck of it on your tongue burns like Hades.
I know. I made it. I grow several kinds of hot peppers on a plot friends generously let me use. A couple of mornings a week I go to work at the mill. The pepper mill.
I have a dehydrator. It’s real high tech: a hot-plate type burner, several stacking plastic trays with lots of holes and a plastic lid you can adjust to let more or less heat out.
I used to sew my peppers into strings with a needle and thread and hang them around the house to dry. The dehydrator is better, faster and causes less domestic turmoil.
I dehydrate out on the back porch because the pepper essence permeates the basement and seeps upstairs. When they’re totally dry, about one day, I crush them in a coffee bean grinder. Sometimes you need a bandana to keep the hot pepper dust out of your nose.
Anyway, this sounds like fun, right? More fun is naming them, like the No Ghost peppers mentioned above. In plastic herb shakers I have Thai Gee! (get it?), Los Ninos, Red Scourge and Viva Habana (made from beautiful yellow habaneros).
I also have some no-name mixtures from 2018 and 2016 labeled with just skull and crossbones, and another one I made from two bags of mysterious dried peppers I found on a shelf. They’re The Lost Boys.
Again, want some? They’re great when you have over for dinner unsuspecting people you don’t really care for …
Saturday Sermon
“The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits.”
— Anonymous
A really good read
Have you been following the Nathan Carman trial? He’s trying to get an insurance company to pay for his sunk boat. He managed to get off in a life raft, although Mom apparently went down with the ship.
Carman’s boat was well-stocked with food and dry clothes. He testified he worried about being stranded at sea after reading “In the Heart of the Sea,” a book about the sinking of a whaling ship in 1820 that left the crew stranded.
Sound familiar? That book by Nathaniel Philbrick is this year’s selection for the NEA Big Read: Attleboro celebration.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the TV show that started in 1989 and just finished its 30th season, and is the longest-running sitcom, the longest-running prime time American TV show in history and the longest-running animated show.
“Well, I’m taking a big risk here by sending you my answer without checking with either Wikipedia or my wife, but I believe ‘The Simpsons’ is the longest-running animated sitcom,” writes Doug Wynne of Plainville.
You are right, Doug, and, hey, checking Wikipedia is cheating. Asking your wife is OK, though.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me the name of Maine’s eastern neighbor.
Let’s keep it going
As a contributing columnist, I have dedicated this column to helping the Attleboro Area Council for Children. My column will continue as long as donations to CFC in the name of Columns for Kids average $150 per month. That’s Council for Children, 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
