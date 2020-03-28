Attleboro has a huge archeological site at its heart, surrounded by homes and city streets. I’ve donned my bwana hat, laced up my high-tops, strapped on my binoculars and explored it.
There are some narrow, paved trails that end abruptly in grass, as if halted by some cataclysm.
There are old wooden stairs that lead to raised mounds, old burial grounds, I presume, with an occasional bench to sit and grieve. The area is full of sandy pits, like mini-beaches, as if the whole area was underwater at some distant time in its history.
There are at least two ponds on the site, homes to hidden creatures judging from the silent ripples. And marshy wetlands, too.
Here and there you’ll find perfectly round eggs, some with red stripes on them or faded letters in an undecipherable language. Bird song is everywhere.
There are other people on the site, walking themselves or their dogs. But off the beaten track — my favorite route — there are woods, old, untouched, with uprooted trees and signs of a past life: old rusting metal, pieces of concrete pipe, strange tools.
In a small clearing I found three tree-stump seats in a circle, the grass in the middle burned black from some arcane fire ritual.
Follow the forest paths and you’ll find the spoor of deer, foxes, geese, and down one path was my greatest discovery: a cultivated garden in a clearing, complete with gate but no fence, an overturned wheelbarrow and neat rows of tall, budding plants.
Judging from the thorns, they were roses. The garden may be on the land of a nearby homeowner, but there is no way to tell — no fences, no markers, no way to know where one ends and the other begins.
On the few standing buildings you’ll find the name of the site, obviously in an ancient, foreign, forgotten language. Written on the front of some is cHc. My Google search came up empty ...
Saturday sermon
“If you want to know what God thinks of money, just look at the people he gave it to.”
— Dorothy Parker
A little viral humor
Go to cnet.com and you’ll find a calculator that will tell you when you will run out of toilet paper. Pass the quarantini.
Heard at the bar
Old prejudices die hard. Liquor stores are essential, but rec pot shops aren’t.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the point value of X in the English-language version of Scrabble.
“Since X is the Roman numeral for 10, it would be a neater package if that was the value for the X Scrabble tile,” writes Doug Wynne of Plainville. “Alas, 10 is the value reserved for Q and Z, while X (and J) are valued at 8.”
“It’s my favorite letter in the game,” writes Steve McGhehey of Wrentham, who sent me a pix of a coffee cup with a big X and a little 8 on it.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what URL, HTTPS and JPEG, all common computer initials, stand for.
Columns for Kids
Keep the donations coming. The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is at 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
