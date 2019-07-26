Going through an old file folder, I found a clipping from January 2005.
The headline on it was “By 2020, the world as we know it may no longer exist.”
The story is based on a National Intelligence Council report called Project 2020, and its chairman said the future, then 15 years hence, could be “a very bumpy ride.”
Here are a few of their predictions:
Groups like al-Qaida will be replaced by small independent terror cells.
China and India will join the United States as superpowers.
India’s Bollywood will outperform Hollywood.
The integration of 1 billion low-paid workers will cause global shifts in rich and poor countries alike.
Middle Eastern countries will move toward democracy and, conversely, Russian and Central Asian countries will get less democratic.
Well, that’s food for thought. And, well, it has been a bumpy ride so far.
Seems the National Intelligence Council may be right maybe half of the time.
The world as we know it today indeed will likely no longer exist 15 years from now. And that’s true and has been true for every decade and a half for the past 200 years or so.
Isn’t that what makes life interesting.
Saturday Sermon
“Indecision may or may not be my problem.”
— Jimmy Buffet
Familiar fiction
The exotic places novels can take you …
“The Gypsy band had first gone to Greeno, a Connecticut city about thirty miles north of Milford. A week after they had been rousted from Greeno, they turned up in Pawtucket, near Providence. After Pawtucket, Attleboro, Massachusetts. In Attleboro one of them had been arrested for disturbing the peace and then had jumped his piddling bail ...
“He was somehow quite sure that the man arrested in Attleboro was the same young man who had been juggling the bowling pins on the Fairview town common ...
“‘A fleck of dust,’ Billy said. ‘Is that what he was?’
“ ‘To the Attleboro police that’s exactly what he was.’”
(“Thinner” by Richard Bachman aka Stephen King)
I didn’t know that
The killing of a Revere man by a shark last fall, was the first person killed by a shark in Massachusetts since 1936. In the whole world, how many people a year on average die from shark bites? Six.
Lexophilia
Acupuncture is a jab well done. That’s the point of it.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what legendary game two Montreal newspaper editors created in 1979.
“So many choices from among the games invented in 1979. This was a close call between The Creature That Ate Sheboygan and Trivial Pursuit,” writes Doug Wynne of Plainville. “But when I checked with my wife, she said immediately (without access to Wikipedia), Trivial Pursuit, so that’s my answer and I’m sticking to it.”
Montreal? Legendary game? 1979?” writes Terence O’Neill. “Got it. Hockey.”
He adds: “I know another week has gone by in my life when I see your column every Saturday. When I spent a week at the beach I was the only person reading a newspaper the whole time.”
Here’s the answer: Editors Chris Haney and Scott Abbott created Trivial Pursuit.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what legume is considered the world’s foremost provider of protein and oil.
See you next week.
