At a recent hearing test, I was advised to read out loud for 10 minutes a day to help acclimate my ears to the human voice. Do you know how hard that is?
Every household, like mine, is a bustling place. TV, radio, conversations, on-line shopping, you name it.
Except for the bathroom, there aren’t that many corners you can crawl into and read aloud for a sixth of an hour without getting a shhh. And doing that sounds kind of weird, even to me.
And 10 minutes is a freaking long time.
I thought about reciting while driving my car on errands, since you can’t read; but except for a few lines from Milton and my own stuff, I don’t have 10 minutes of poetry memorized. And I can’t do more than the first few lines of the Gettysburg Address.
My son suggested I sing Tom Waits songs, and I could probably put together a great 10-minute show, but some old guy singing to himself in a car is also kind of weird. But not uncommon …
The best course seems to be to read to someone else.
I’m going to give that a try, reading aloud to my wife. When she has time. She wants to start with “In Watermelon Sugar” by Richard Brautigan.
My daughter complained that I forced her to do a book report on it when she was in high school. How could you, was the gist of it.
“In watermelon sugar the deeds were done and done again as my life is done in watermelon sugar,” is how the book begins.
Look for me singing to myself as I drive by ...
Saturday sermon
“Truth is more of a stranger than fiction.”
— Mark Twain
I didn’t know that
For the first time ever, Americans spend more time on their mobile phones than watching television.
Heard at the bar
I have no doubt Your President now has the record for generating the most personal wealth while in office. Four more years! Four more years!
Lexophilia
Why do you only get one thing when you buy a pair of pants.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what country Vigdis Finnbogadottir, who in 1980 became the first democratically elected female head of state in the world, presides over.
Answer: Iceland.
Two weeks ago reader Connie Treen bet us we couldn’t name her sister, who ran The Council for Children about 40 years ago. “My guess is Suzanne Murphy Rule Chaltas,” writes Irene Pelley. Connie?
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what, going forward, all new buildings and major building renovations in Brookline can’t have?
Thank you, thank you
You readers donated $340 to Columns for Kids in November, a sum equal to the October donation.
That puts our total money raised since September to $735, a monthly average of $245.
After a 50-year run as a paid columnist for the paper, I said I would keep writing as a contributing columnist if we could raise an average of $150 a month for the Attleboro Area Council for Children, and we have.
Let’s keep it up. The CFC address is 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
