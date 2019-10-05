Remember Parkinson’s Law? It was developed by Cyril Northcote Parkinson in 1975, and basically it says this:
Work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion.
In the working world, it’s like an hour-long meeting that’s really over in 30 minutes, but it goes on and on nonsensically, because an hour of everyone’s time was allocated for it.
In government, it’s a presumption that if the number of employees is rising, that reflects a growing volume of work to be done. In truth, they are usually not related at all.
Me, I think it’s a perfect description of retirement. Things you used to zip through now take much longer because, well, what else are you going to do with your time.
When you get up in the morning you determine what needs to be done that day, and then try to figure out how to make it last all day so you don’t become a vegetable sitting on the sofa watching TV and sipping martinis.
Although there’s nothing wrong with that but, as another rule says, all things in moderation.
For someone who always tried to live by one of William Blake’s theorems — the road of excess leads to the palace of wisdom — it takes some getting used to.
It’s little known, but Parkinson came up with another maxim, The Law of Triviality. That says that the time spent on any item of an agenda will be inverse proportion to the sum of money involved. Now you’re talking.
Researching old laws, hmm … Do I have too much time on my hands?
Saturday sermon
“Don’t be afraid to make a mistake, your readers might like it.”
— William Randolph Hearst
I didn’t know that
With a median household income of about $79,800, Massachusetts is the fourth richest state in the country. Maryland is No. 1 and Tennessee is last.
Heard at the bar
One of the latest crazes is having your late pet’s paw prints tattooed on your arm or leg. No kidding. Money Hill Tattoo in Chepachet does it for $60 and helps support Gloucester animal shelters.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what one position all three active NFL players who are older than Tom Brady play.
Answer: Placekicker.
Our old buddy, Adam Vinatieri, now with the Colts, is the oldest player in the NFL at 46.
Phil Dawson of the Cardinals and Matt Bryant of the Falcons are 44.
Brady, of course, is next at 42.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me the name of a horror film villain that is spelled out by the first letters of five consecutive months of the year.
Footnote: If you would like to be mentioned as having solved the “Smart” question, you have three days to send your answer to me. The deadline is midnight Tuesday.
One month down
As a contributing columnist, I have dedicated this column to helping the Attleboro Area Council for Children.
My column will continue as long as donations to CFC in the name of Columns for Kids average $150 per month.
I should be getting a report from the CFC any day now on how we did in September, the first month of this hopefully ongoing campaign.
The Council for Children is at 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
