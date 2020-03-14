Juror 18 is an optimist, an idealist. Although Juror 18 had a get-out of-jury-duty-free card (GOOJDFC), such service is a civic duty, right?
So Juror 18 spent about four hours last week at the Fall River Justice Center, starting at 8 o’clock. There were 84 jurors in the pool that day, waiting in the jury room on the third floor, including lots of Attleboro-area people.
They look at your juror form and you get a number at check-in. The court officer told Juror 18 he had a GOOJDFC. Did he want to go home? Well, said Juror 18, I’m here now …
The first hour jurors sit and read or grade school papers or sketch black cats, and just wait. Talk is about the coronavirus — “somebody’s getting rich” — and more than one juror is coughing or blowing their nose. The second hour they show you a video about the state jury system and its history. Yada yada yada.
The third hour a judge comes down to tell you how important what you’re doing is. “A day out of your life” and “You only need to bring yourself, common sense and life experience.”
Then they walk the jurors, in order, up to a Superior Court courtroom on the fifth floor. Juror 18 is sworn in with the others. Jury selection, the trial and deliberations are expected to take about four days, says the judge, who then introduces the lawyers and defendant, describes the case and asks who has an issue with any of the allegations or the people involved. Lots of people hold up their juror cards, including Juror 18.
Then they’re back in waiting rooms near the courtroom. Jurors who raised their cards appear before the judge and lawyers for questioning, one at a time.
It’s almost noon when Juror 18 is called. By this time, Juror 18 regrets not using his GOOJDFC on the two occasions he could have. Now he’s sworn in and only the judge can excuse him.
Sitting next to the judge in the witness box, Juror 18 tells him the 45-mile round trip to the courthouse is too much, that he has important medical appointments that week and that maybe he over-estimated his stamina, based on the morning’s proceedings.
Then Juror 18 plays his card: He is six years past the age for mandatory jury duty. OK, says the judge. He thanks Juror 18 and sends Juror 18, the optimist and idealist, home.
Did I mention 18 is my lucky number …?
Saturday sermon
“While money can’t buy happiness, it certainly lets you choose your own misery.”
— Groucho Marx
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what method of greeting the people in Italy and France were asked to reduce during the Swine Flu epidemic of 2009.
“I presume it’s the kissing on each side of the face (more of an air kiss!),” ventures a reader. Correct. Kissing on the face two or three times as a greeting was discouraged.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me how many games are played in a regular season, not counting playoffs, in NFL football, NBA basketball and MLB baseball.
Columns for Kids
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is at 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
