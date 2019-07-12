If you watch “Judge Judy” and “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy,” you see a lot of ads for drugs that will revitalize your brain with some extract from jellyfish, let you breathe easier and make whatever is bothering you just stop.
And if you look closely at the words at the end of the TV ads — and who does, we all know the ads by heart — you might see a list price for the drug.
One TV ad I saw last week said a 30-day supply would cost you more than $1,000. Another drug was listed at $440 a month. Holy cow!
I never noticed this before, but maybe they’ve been doing it for awhile. But, maybe, it’s over.
A federal judge ruled last Monday that pharmaceutical companies cannot be forced to disclose the list price of drugs in TV ads.
A new rule was that the price had to be included in the TV ad if the drug costs more than $35 a month. The rule was supposed to take effect this week.
This is a big setback for us, who even with private insurance or Medicare still pay outrageous prices for drugs made at comparatively little cost.
One drug I take on occasion, when needed, used to cost less than a dime, my doctor told me. Than a pharmaceutical giant bought all the manufacturers who made it, and now it costs me about $5 a pill. Thus, I use it sparingly.
I saw those drug ads with list prices after Monday, so maybe some haven’t pulled them all yet. Check it out.
Saturday Sermon
“The great tragedy of Science – the slaying of a beautiful hypothesis by an ugly fact.”
— Thomas H. Huxley
I didn’t know that
The inscription on the Liberty Bell, “Proclaim LIBERTY Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants Thereof,” was not coined by an American Patriot. It comes from the Hebrew Bible, the Old Testament.
Heard at the bar
Did you hear about the scuba diver who found a class ring in a small pond in the state? It was a 1960 class ring for Gate of Heaven, a former small Catholic High School in South Boston. He posted his find on the school’s alumni page and Christine Wadel of North Attleboro saw it and traced it by the engraved initials back to her father. He got his ring back.
Lexophile’s phrase of the week
Those who get too big for their pants will be exposed in the end.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the meaning of the word Buddha.
“That could stand for gods, karma or anything, or religion, etc,” guesses Pixie’s Mom in Wrentham.
“Thanks for asking a question NOT involving math or science!” writes another regular responder Doug Wynne of Plainville. “Buddha means ‘Awakened One’ and has been applied as a title to several people in addition to Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.”
OK, Doug, I will give you that one. My answer is “enlightened.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what U.S. city has had these three nicknames: Air Crossroads of the World, Chicago of the North and Largest City in the Largest State.
See you next week.
