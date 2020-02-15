It’s no secret. Although I don’t rant and rave as much as I could, I don’t like or respect Donald John Trump as a president or a person.
That’s why I plan to vote against him — twice.
No. it’s not illegal. At the end of the month, as an unenrolled registered voter, in early voting I plan to take a Republican ballot and vote for former Mass. guv William Weld. I always liked Weld. He’s crazy in the right way.
Then, in the general election, I will vote for the Democratic candidate. I see it as my patriotic right and duty. Not that — I don’t deceive myself — it will change anything.
Now, when it comes to state and congressional elections, voting here will never be as easy as it has been.
If I understand it correctly, and there’s not much about this I do, it’s likely a ranked-choice voting initiative will be on the ballot Nov. 3. The sponsors of the initiative submitted 111,268 signatures in December, and more than 80,000 — enough — were verified by the secretary of the commonwealth.
What’s it mean? Here’s a description I found of how RCV would work:
“RCV is a voting method in which voters rank candidates according to their preferences. The candidate that receives a majority of first-preference votes is declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. First-preference votes cast for the failed candidate are eliminated, and the second-preference choices indicated on those ballots are tallied as their first preference in the following round. The process is continued until a candidate wins a simple majority (50 percent +1) of the vote.”
Got it? Makes voting twice against a candidate seem like a no-brainer.
Saturday sermon
“The heart’s an organ of fire.”
— From the movie ‘The English Patient’
Brave new world
Know what elective course my grandson in middle school is taking? CSI — crime scene investigating. I was born way too soon.
Heard at the bar
A great way to reduce cigarette smoking is to not ban the sale of tobacco, but to ban machine-made cigarettes. If smokers had to roll their own with papers and bags of tobacco, cigarette use would take a huge dive. This came to me while I was watching “The Maltese Falcon.”
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what Zanzibar school boy grew up to be an outrageous pop music star.
Answer: Freddie Mercury, born in Farrokh Bulsara, Zanzibar, in 1946.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what 10-letter word originated by the process of covering a cloak with tar to keep it waterproof.
You guys are great
Readers contributed a record $695 to Columns for Kids to benefit The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children. Once I became an unpaid contributing columnist last fall, I said I would keep writing a column as long as reader contributions averaged $150 a month.
Since September, you’ve given $1,590 for the kids, a monthly average of just over $397. Wow.
A regular reader did some research and discovered you could make automatic monthly payments from your credit card, bank account or PayPal. The CFC address is 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703. It’s website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
