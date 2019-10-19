Went to the Showcase in North Attleboro the other afternoon to see “Downton Abbey” and, no, I wasn’t the only guy in the theater.
On the way out, I couldn’t help but notice the two North Attleboro uniformed police officers in the lobby. I don’t think they were there to keep the rowdy Downton staff in line. They were there for one of the other movies playing, “Joker.”
What a world we live in. Armed security for a motion picture.
At this writing, there has been no violence in theaters showing “Joker,” although a screening was cancelled in California after a threat of violence was phoned in.
I haven’t seen “Joker.” It should be On Demand soon and I can wait. Hard to believe my small screen is safer than the big screen, no matter how close I sit to it …
And, speaking of violence, that statue at Elmwood and Reservoir Avenues in Providence of Cristoffa Corombo — that’s how he was known in his native Genoa — got a fresh coat of red paint over the holiday, for the fourth time in the past nine years.
Poor Corombo, he can’t get a break. First he wastes a ton of the queen of Spain’s money to get lost looking for Asia, misnames everything he finds and then goes on to die penniless and unknown.
Of course, it was an American, Washington Irving, who made him famous. In 1828, fiction writer Irving wrote a glowing account of the courage and resourcefulness of Columbus in discovering the New World.
He turned a blind eye to the fact Columbus and his men perpetrated cruel atrocities on the indigenous people they encountered and shipped thousands of natives off to slavery and death.
Red’s the right color.
Saturday sermon
“Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry.”
— Gloria Steinhem
Congrats to all
It’s great to be part of a distinguished weekend newspaper of the year, as The Sun Chronicle has been judged by the New England Newspaper & Press Association.
Feedback and followup
“It’s quite a distance for Money Hill Tattoo in Chepachet to support an animal shelter in Gloucester,” writes Lee Ashcraft of Attleboro. “Please check the map for RI.”
Thanks, Lee, now I’m smarter. Glocester is in Rhode Island, 2.1 miles from Chepachet, while Gloucester is in Northern Massachusetts.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you — nothing. No, that wasn’t punishment for you not shelling out with a Columns for Kids donation.
I had a self-imposed early deadline and I goofed up.
Footnote: If you would like to be mentioned as participating in the “Smart” question, you have three days to send your answer to me. The deadline is midnight Tuesday.
Like I said, because I had an early deadline a correct answer by Dan West wasn’t listed.
And he adds, and I paraphrase, can your readers tell you what months are named after numbers? He and I bet you can’t.
Columns for Kids
How about sending a small donation marked Columns for Kids to the Council for Children is at 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703. What do you say? We need to average $150 a month to make our goal.
See you next week.
