Besides the first of January, every year has its firsts. If you weren’t paying attention, you may not have heard of these historical events. Here are some things that happened for the first time in 2019:
- A rare albino panda was spotted in China and captured on film for the first time.
- For the first time astronomers released an image of a black hole.
- The FDA recommended approval of the first drug for treating peanut allergies.
- San Francisco became the first major American city to ban facial recognition software by police and other government agencies.
- A pig was observed for the first time using tools — digging a hole with a stick in its snout.
- The world’s biggest airplane — it weighs 500,000 pounds — made its maiden voyage in the Mojave Desert.
- Queen Elizabeth II posted on Instagram.
- Two astronauts took the first all-women spacewalk.
- A Chinese spacecraft made a first landing on the far side of the moon.
- A drone delivered a kidney for the first time.
- Two new dinosaur species were unearthed in Japan and Canada.
- The U.S. sold rice to China for the first time.
I can’t wait to see what 2020 brings.
Saturday sermon
“Freedom of the press, it if means anything at all, means the freedom to criticize and oppose.”
— George Orwell
Aha, told you so
Sometime this year I told you that sports refereeing and umpiring would go digital because it would be fairer. You know, sensors in balls, shoes, home plates and the bases.
Well, the Major League Baseball Umpires Association has agreed to cooperate in an automated ball-strike system as part of their new five-year contract. The commissioner has to give the go-ahead.
I didn’t know that
Know how many federal — read conservative — judges the U.S. Senate approved this year? A total of 102, more than twice the annual average over the past 30 years.
Heard at the bar
Did you hear about the 900-year-old Viking chess piece someone picked up somewhere for a couple of bucks and kept for a couple of generations, probably in an attic?
The 3-inch tall piece just sold at Sotheby’s in London for 735,000 pounds.
That’s $927,000.
Lexophilia
Time flies like an arrow; fruit flies like a banana.
So you’re so smart ...
Last week, reader Dan West bet that you couldn’t tell us what three sports have their national halls of fame in New England.
“Basketball — Springfield, Volleyball — Holyoke, Tennis — Newport,” writes Tom Golota of Norton, adding, “Love reading your article every Sunday. Yes, I wait until Sunday to read my ‘Sunday’ paper!”
Now, for the New Year, I bet you can’t tell me what philosophical theory states that the ultimate goal of human life is to receive pleasure and satisfy desires.
Thank you, thank you
You readers donated $735 to Columns for Kids from September to November. That puts our total money raised at $735, a monthly average of $245. After a 50-year run as a paid columnist for the paper, I said I would keep writing as a contributing columnist if we could raise an average of $150 a month for The Greater Attleboro Council for Children, and we have.
Let’s keep it up. I should have the December number next week. The CFC address is 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See you next week.
