I spent a few hours hanging out at a precinct polling station this past Tuesday — from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to be more exact.
As a paid, sworn-in poll worker, I checked in voters and gave them the appropriate ballot. That job is called Inspector. I like that. If I can get to be Chief Inspector, maybe I can start investigating crimes.
Polling places are really community events.
Even though I don’t live in the ward I work in, I caught up with lots of old friends who turned out to vote. And fellow Inspectors chatted at the check-in table with neighbors and friends, learned how kids were doing, what was new with health problems and how close that house fire was.
I had four ballots for voters: Republican, Democratic, Green-Rainbow and Libertarian. If you were registered with one of those parties, that was the ballot you got.
But the majority of local voters — like me — are Unenrolled. That means you can get any of the four ballots you want, and will remain Unenrolled after casting your ballot.
Unenrolled is pretty neat. And a problem.
Some voters, when asked which ballot they wanted, were perplexed. The Unenrolled one, some said.
That is not a political party, they were told, there are no Unenrolled candidates.
You need to pick one of these four. Most did, some quite reluctantly.
One voter went out into the hallway to check the sample ballots before returning and picking one.
Another said, Hmm, they’d have to talk to their spouse first to see what to do.
One registered voter actually left without voting because they didn’t want to make a choice.
It was educational for me. And steps should be taken to educate Unenrolled voters, so they don’t leave without voting. Now. that’s a crime.
Saturday sermon
“I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made.”
— Franklin D. Roosevelt
What if …
Joe Biden’s son Beau hadn’t died of brain cancer when he did. Biden would have run for president in 2016 and could be seeking re-election this year.
Heard at the bar
Well, Daylight Saving Time starts after midnight. I can’t believe we still don’t have it year-round …
So you’re so smart ...
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me which nation is Africa’s largest by area.
“Answer: Tripoli, North Africa,” writes a reader. “Per your request I did not look at a map,” writes another. “My answer: Egypt.”
Sorry, guys. It’s Algeria. Look at a map. It’s big.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what method of greeting people in Italy and France were asked to refrain from during the Swine Flu epidemic in 2009.
February CFC report
Readers contributed a total of $45 to Columns for Kids in February, the lowest monthly amount since I started asking last September. Since I now contribute my column to the paper, I told you I would continue writing for free if you donated an average of $150 a month to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children. The good news is that our total for the past six months is $1,635, or a monthly average of $272.50. So, I’ll keep writing.
The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is at 4 Hodges St., Attleboro, MA 02703. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org.
Thanks. See you next week.
