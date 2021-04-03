Folks in my family are talking about putting together our own cookbook, you know, with recipes and a little history. My chapter will be very short. I’m not much of a cook.
Anyone want my recipe for a grilled cheese sandwich?
OK, I also do some Italian dishes when coerced. For many years I hosted the family for Sunday dinner featuring my famous meat sauce, and sometimes one of my specialties, like baked hot sausage and grapes. I also make a pasta e fagiole which is not a soup.
I can roll a decent braciole, which requires you to hand tenderize the meat by beating it with a pronged kitchen hammer. This loud kitchen process used to draw complaints from the upstairs neighbors if I started too early on a Sunday morning.
Another dish is my puttanesca pasta sauce, a savory delight with an unsavory name.
Walk-on-water chili is another specialty. The rule for this dish? Never put in anything that isn’t hot. I served it up at the Sun Chronicle employee Christmas buffets for years, but it gets its name from the days when I made it for the annual Penguin Plunge in Jamestown, R.I., you know, something to warm us up before we plunged into the icy waters of Narragansett Bay at noon on New Year’s Day.
Speaking of hot, my hot pepper ice cream was legendary at the old Gourmet Guys events at the Elks Club.
But my dessert list is short. I make a mean cranberry, walnut, bourbon banana bread, but that’s about it.
Well, I hope you had breakfast, because this column might make you hungry. Maybe my chapter in that book will be longer than I think …
Saturday sermon
“It is a joy to be hidden but a disaster not to be found.”
— D.W. Winnicott
Feedback
“Please register my protest regarding your ban on research (‘cheating’)” in the ‘So you’re so smart’ section, writes Doug Wynne. “I like it when your questions drive me to learn something new, rather than dredge something from the depths of my memory.
“But that does take research. Past research has yielded two versions of a quote from Albert Einstein. One is ‘The true measure of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination.’ The other is ‘The true measure of intelligence is not knowledge but curiosity.’ So those constitute my Saturday sermon.”
OK, Doug, my erudite friend. For the record, the guidelines are to first search for the knowledge inside your head, then look it up if you wish. Cabeesh?
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me, without looking it up, where — within three places — Attleboro ranks in population among the 351 cities and towns in the state.
“My answer is 22,” writes Al, explaining, “2 is one of my lucky number.” I like your thinking, Al.
“We guess that Attleboro ranks 17 in population,” write Bob and Marie.
“My guess is Attleboro is in the top 20 so, I’ll say 17,” writes Ron, adding: “Who would know this?”
Well, Ron, sometimes I’m told my questions are too easy, so I mix it up a little. Oh, and according to the latest population figures, Attleboro is No. 27.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
