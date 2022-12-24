Have all your presents wrapped? I do. Can’t wait until the last minute, doncha know. In my house, I’ve been the chief gift-wrapper for years. Gimme the paper, the Scotch tape and the gifts, and stand back!
I’m actually thinking about teaching a gift-wrapping class next year, maybe at the Y or the library, because I’m obviously “gifted” in this area. Don’t my kids always say, “Well, I guess we know who wrapped this,” so that tells you something doesn’t it? They don’t always say it with a smile, but I understand that there’s a lot of pressure during the holidays.
If you haven’t finished wrapping yet, here’s a tip: Cutting the wrapping paper and then finding it’s too small to cover the gift is one of the biggest problems you run into.
The answer’s simple. Hey, don’t cut a larger sheet of paper and toss the smaller one. Just cut a strip of the same paper, tape it to the bottom of the gift and wrap as usual. Who’ll know.
Or be cool and use two different sheets of wrapping paper. How creative, you’ll hear. You can also lay the present down on the paper diagonally and bring the four corners in and tape’em down. Works most of the time.
Gift bags? Yawn. And forget the ribbons and bows. It’s a waste of time. They are as practical as garnishes and mixes in cocktails. You need to drink your drinks neat, or waste a lot of ice. When wrapping gifts, neat is the word.
I have to make it clear that I only wrap presents for those who ask me.
I’ve learned not to go nuts looking for something people might want. I give a little cash and a 5th Avenue candy bar, in a sock-like tree ornament. Talk about tradition …
When the kids were younger, I actually did save some Yule tasks for the last minute.
After the huge, riotous Christmas Eve parties we used to have, I would go down to the basement in the wee hours of Christmas morning and spend a few hours putting together Big Wheels and dollhouses. Some of them even worked Christmas morning … Happy holidays all!
Saturday sermon
“I’ve learned that every day you should reach out and touch someone. People love a warm hug, or just a friendly pat on the back.”
— Maya Angelou
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the first movie to depict a same-sex marriage.
The hint was it’s a Christmas classic released in 1938. My answer: “Babes in Toyland” with Laurel and Hardy. You may remember Stan poses as Little Bo Peep in a wedding dress and thick veil and is married to the villain Barnabas. Watch it again. It was also titled “The March of the Wooden Soldiers.”
No one got this apparently tough one, or you guys were just too busy wrapping gifts. One wrong guess was “Santa Claus vs. The Martians.” Another reader wrote: “I have no idea. I couldn’t think of a classic Christmastime movie that was old enough.”
Now, talking about gifts, I bet you can’t tell me which traditional Christmas character has garlic in their soul. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.