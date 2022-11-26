The Council for Children did a nice thing the other day. Or I should say another nice thing. They do a lot of them.
What they did was honor readers of this column. To be more specific, they honored all readers of this column who have contributed to Columns for Kids.
The board of directors of the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children awarded all such donors a 2022 Champion for Children Award, in recognition of your support for the good they do in the area to benefit children.
My Columns for Kids project goes back to 2019 when the newspaper, for good reason, opted to stop compensating columnists like me. At that point I could have packed it in after more than 50 years, but instead I followed a friend’s suggestion that I use my column to do some good. Seemed farfetched to me at the time, but that’s how Columns for Kids began.
The idea was, and is, that readers of my column would donate to the Council for Children mentioning Columns for Kids. If such contributions averaged $150 a month, I would keep writing. Heck, it’s kind of fun for me, like a bad habit, and fun for you too, I hope.
If my math is correct, between September and December that first year you donated $895 through Columns for Kids. In 2020 the total came to $2,476 for the full year. In 2021 it was a whopping $4,565. So far this year, through October, with lingering COVID and booming inflation, the total is $1,585. That’s a grand total to date of $9,521, making the average contribution per month $352 and change, from Day One.
The Council for Children thanks you. I thank you. I value and admire you guys.
Hey, with Thanksgiving over, Christmas is just around the corner and Christmas Is For Kids, a Council for Children program started 40 years ago by radio personality Dave Kane, is in full swing. Go to www.councilforchildren.org to find out what you can do.
And if you skip a contribution to Columns for Kids to help Christmas is for Kids with gifts, I understand. Thanks.
Saturday sermon
“I’ve learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he/she handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights.”
— Maya Angelou
Am I the only one …
Who shouts or thinks “Opa!” when you can start hitting a ball on the fly in pickleball?
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me — anything. I guess the Genius fell asleep, or was distracted or was in too much of a hurry. Mea culpa. Think of it as a holiday break. OK, let’s start fresh:
I bet you can’t tell me this, and read closely: One barrel has 100 red ping pong balls in it and a second barrel has 100 white ping pong balls in it.
Now, take 20 of the red balls and mix them thoroughly into the barrel with the white balls. Then take 20 balls from the mixed barrel and put them back into the red barrel. Are there more red balls in the white barrel or more white balls in the red barrel. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.