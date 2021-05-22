The Kung Pao family lives next to ghosts, but they’re not afraid. Neither are the nearby Portugal and Sriracha families. The Jalapeno and Habanero families speak the same language, so they’re cool — er, hot — as are their flamboyant neighbors, the Cherry Hots.
Welcome to my garden, 2021 edition.
Those “families” are all hot peppers, of course, which is what I mostly plant. The garden has 21 pepper plants, plus I have another six at home, and 16 various tomatoes plants. I like tomatoes, the smaller the better, but fruit with heat are my favorite.
When I pick the peppers I refrigerate some, freeze some — they’re great in winter soups and never lose their capsicum fortitude. Others I dry in strings, and still others I put in my dehydrator and when they’re crispy, I grind them up and put them into crushed pepper shakers as spicy seasonings that last forever.
With this heat wave, last week was a good time to plant. The average last frost in Attleboro is May 10 and the moon, of course, was in Taurus until the 12th, which is a very good time to put plants that fruit into the ground, according to The Witches’ Almanac.
Now if I can only keep the scavengers away. Last year many tomatoes and all my corn were devoured by them. I put out a bowl of water in the garden this year, because some say the critters bite into tomatoes just because they’re thirsty. And street lore says last year many restaurants were closed and edible garbage was scarcer than usual, and the hungry creatures got more aggressive in gardens.
Hopefully, that won’t be the case this summer and fall. Thank you, Charlie, and laissez le bon temps roule.
Saturday sermon
“The truth is an agreement that allows innocent people not to have to cope with reality.”
— Carlos Ruiz Zafon
Doesn’t it drive you nuts …
… when the contestants on Wheel of Fortune say they’ve been married to their (insert some wonderful words) husband or wife for umpteen years? Who else could you be married to than a husband or wife? How redundant.
I didn’t know that
The New York Times had an interesting feature on a recent on-line briefing. Put in your hometown and they told you how much hotter it is there today since you were born. I put in Allentown, Pa., and they said days with temperatures 90 or above had increased from 12 days a year to 18 days. Their data only went back to 1960, however. I put in Attleboro. Nothing. So I put in Boston: from 1960 through today the 90s and above temps remained the same at four days per year.
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me the name of the first vice president of the United States. It was John Adams, serving under George Washington.
“John Adams, who later became the second president of the United States, was our nation’s first vice president,” writes David.
Also getting it right were Kathy, Ron, Bob and Doug. Sandra suggested it was John Jay. I got it wrong, too.
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, in what country painter Vincent van Gogh was born in 1853 and in which country he died in 1890.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.