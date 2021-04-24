Although I have sung in choruses from junior high school through senior groups, I’m loud but not very good at it. I always make sure I stand near someone who can sing and mimic them. I can’t read music, never could.
It’s the same with musical instruments. I can’t play a lick, yet I’ve been surrounded by musical instruments all my life.
Growing up there was an upright piano in the back of my grandfather’s three-chair barber shop. I don’t remember who, if anyone, ever played it. Much later on, we had our own upright piano for years, a gift from a neighbor across the street who didn’t want it anymore.
We even had a baby grand piano for several years, another gift from a friend. It belonged to a piano teacher on the second floor of the apartment house he owned, so when she moved out he gave it to me — if I would pay for it to be dismantled, hoisted out the window and hauled up the block to my house. I did.
Strings? We always had beat-up guitars laying around, and I got a ukulele as a birthday gift one year. Never plucked any of them.
And we always had percussion instruments, too. A cymbal, a set of bongo drums — of course — and as I write this there’s a nice set of large conga drums on a stand watching me from a corner of the room. There was a water drum and some African talking drums, too.
I even got a cajon box drum a few years ago. Sure, I banged it for a while. Now it makes a nice bedside table.
I have a harmonica, of course, who doesn’t. I even bought a wire holder for it that goes over my shoulders so I can play it with no hands while I strum a guitar ala Bob Dylan. I never did that, but I sometimes used it to amuse myself with harmonica wails when I was driving alone somewhere.
Now, I keep my Hohner in my hiking pack, and get it out now and then to serenade the wildlife with lonesome, bluesy sounds on the harmonica. They don’t complain …
Saturday sermon
“I became a feminist as an alternative to becoming a masochist.’”
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me in which Attleboro area community you would find the Women Veterans Memorial Bridge.
“North Attleboro on Route 152 over I-95,” writes Al. “That guess is thanks to one of many local pandemic walks!” Joan agrees.
“My trivia king, Ted, says it’s the bridge that goes over I-95 on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro, home of the Big Red,” writes Joyce, who described herself as “your No. 1 fan.” Shucks.
“The first thing that came to mind was the bridge in Somerset/Fall River,” writes Ron. “However, I don’t think that is in the Attleboro area. So my guess is North Attleboro.”
“That bridge is in North Attleboro, and carries Route 152 over I-95. Or is it I-495?” writes Doug. “As a Vietnam veteran, I always read signs at bridges and intersections, including the one in Malden that commemorates one of my college roommates. He had just been promoted to 1st lieutenant in the Artillery – what a waste. He was the only person I ever knew that won the Avalon-Hill game of Waterloo ... as the French!”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me what two country names can be spelled using five of the letters in the word “spinach.” Popeye, you’re excluded.
