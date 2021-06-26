The last time I gave blood, a few months ago, I got a 5-buck gift card for Dunkin’. That was cool. It was a small reward, but a very nice thought.
Now that the blood shortage is so bad around here they are postponing operations, the Rhode Island Blood Center (www.ribc.org), which serves most of our area, has a rewards program that gives you credits for each pint of blood you donate in a year. You can win mostly gift cards, and T-shirts and sweatshirts that boast that you donated.
At a time when Massachusetts and other states are offering million-dollar prizes for you to get vaccinated — see our state’s VaxMillions starting July 1 — maybe it’s time for the blood folks to step up their game.
What, pay you for your blood? Crazy!
Actually, they used to. I know. I sold gallons of my blood.
This was many years ago, when I was a college student in another state. For a pint of blood, they paid you $10 — until you made it to the Gallon Club and the reward went up to $15.
Hey, this was a lot of money in those days, enough for a diner steak dinner and a cheap bottle of wine to resuscitate your system.
The biggest drawback was that you had to schedule ahead of time and your donation was always for open-heart surgeries and the like, which meant you had to be at the university hospital at some ungodly hour like 5 a.m. to have a pint drawn.
I guess we live in a more altruistic era now, and I suspect the blood centers don’t have extra millions laying around like the states do, but would forking over 25 bucks for a pint of blood break the bank? And donors could donate it to their favorite charity if they were so inclined.
The over-riding need is to get it done.
Saturday sermon
“Silent gratitude isn’t much use to anyone.”
— Gladys Bronwyn Stern
Q No. 1: Old news
A gay NFL player? Big deal. Archie Bunker dealt with the same issue on season one of “All in the Family” in 1971.
Q No. 2: The world’s richest
Jeff Bezos in space? Why not — what does he have to lose …
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me without looking it up, who won the Nobel Peace Prize, an Academy Award and was a runner-up for Time magazine’s Person of the Year, all in the same year. This was a tougher question than I thought it would be.
My answer: Al Gore, who won the Nobel for his work on climate change and the Oscar for the film “An Inconvenient Truth,” all in 2007. Only Terrence O. and Doug W. got it right.
Other interesting guesses were Angelina Jolie (“and second choice George Clooney”), Charlton Heston, and this: “The person who won the Nobel Peace Prize, an Academy Award and was runner-up for the Times person of the year is Malala Yousafzai. She is an activist from Pakistan who supports education for girls and women’s rights.”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, the baby names for a deer, a horse and a kangaroo. Deadline for responding is 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Columns for Kids
Donations can be sent to The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children, PO Box 424, North Attleboro, MA 02761. Its website is www.councilforchildren.org. And make sure you note that your donation is for Columns for Kids.
Thanks. See you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.