Let me tell you a story. I wrote this in my column on April 9 about ideas I had to entertain some teenage houseguests:
“How about this: magnet fishing from a bridge over the Ten Mile. I have one of those powerful magnets on a long rope. Know what the two most common objects magnet fishermen find? Knives and guns. That might get’ em.”
It did. I read that last part about knives and guns somewhere, but now I know it’s true.
One day during that visit we went to a small bridge over a river and I threw in my magnet on a rope, thinking of that Tom Waits lyric, “Fishing for a good time/starts with throwing in your line.” Know the first thing I caught? A small, snub-nosed revolver. It was encrusted and rusty and the cylinder where the bullets go was missing, but it was a gun for sure.
After snagging a couple of chunks of magnetic rock and a small pipe, guess what I found next? Another pistol, this one a long-barreled model with no missing parts that I could see. Fishing around again where I found the first gun, I found the missing cylinder.
My little patch of sidewalk over the bridge was beginning to look like a miniature arsenal.
Well, with two complete pistols in our creel, I decided to call it a day — and to call the cops. After all, these were firearms and I had no permit for them. In fact, I’ve never owned a gun in my life. And who knows what stories these guns might tell, being pitched in the water whole and in pieces.
I called the police station and the dispatcher listened to my story, then asked if I could see the serial numbers on the weapons. No chance, I said, they were too encrusted and I hadn’t tried to clean them. I didn’t want to further contaminate any “evidence.”
Two policemen came to my home a short time later, looked at the guns lying on a towel on my kitchen island, wrapped them up and took them away.
Think of this: If I found two guns in one hour in the same spot a few blocks from downtown, how many guns, with what varied histories, must be moldering in the rivers and ponds in the area after being tossed for whatever reason off bridges. And not to mention knives ...
Needless to say, it was the highlight of those young teenagers’ visit.
Saturday sermon
“In much wisdom is much sorrow, and in ignorance is much wisdom.”
— Anthony Doerr
So you’re so smart …
Last week I bet you couldn’t tell me what the average age is, within three years, of a person watching a baseball game on TV? My answer: 57. Getting it right were Bert H. (56), PMM (58.5)(?) and Easy-Peasey Guy (55). No wonder baseball’s in trouble …
“I know younger people no longer watch baseball,” writes one reader. “I remember going to bed listening to the games with a transistor radio underneath my pillow. Not sure how many games were on the TV back then. With that being said, my guess is 67.” Quipped another: “Older than the dirt on the infield!”
Now, I bet you can’t tell me, without looking it up, what Digital Age words derive from these definitions: 1) repeated tremulous bird sounds, 2) an unfathomable number, 3) openings in walls for light and air, 4) a short, sharp cry of pain, and 5) a decorative or protective finish on motor vehicles. Deadline is noon Tuesday.
Columns for Kids
